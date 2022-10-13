Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
HUNDREDS of villagers in Mashonaland Central province face eviction to pave way for expansion of Muzarabani growth point.

The affected villagers through their traditional leaders have sought assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to stop the planned evictions.

In a letter to the Muzarabani Rural District Council (MRDC), the villagers through lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe said they were only notified of the imminent eviction last month.

They were not given alternative land to relocate to.

"Any relocation of villagers must be done in terms of the provisions of the law; and that there should be adequate notice and suitable relocation areas provided by MRDC," the ZLHR said.

 "There should be compensation to those who will be affected and adequate provisions to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of the area, hence a blanket approach, which disturbs the way of life of the village heads and the villagers would be undesirable and unlawful."

The letter was copied to Local Government minister July Moyo.

In the letter, the traditional leaders said they were only informed that their villages were in the Muzarabani growth point catchment area, according to maps.

"In that vein, in terms of section 62 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, read with section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act (Chapter 10:33), which promotes public access to governance information for the purpose of exercising accountability, we request to be provided with the following documents and information: The 1983 map for Muzarabani growth point, the October 1987 map for Muzarabani growth point, and the ground plan for Muzarabani growth point."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Trio kill miner over gold ore

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

18 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6833 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2457 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1553 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days