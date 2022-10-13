Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A CRIMINAL Investigations Department (CID) officer and a soldier appeared before Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere yesterday facing charges of robbing ABC Auctions of US$1,3 million.

CID officer Kelvin Marimo (42) and Osinenge Zvomuya (36) from Zimbabwe National Army Signals were remanded in custody to October 27.

The complainant is Sagittarian Private Limited trading as ABC Auctions.

Allegations are that on October 8 at around 0100 hours, Marimo, Zvomuya and Trymore Bondamakara (now deceased) and five others, who are still at large, connived to rob the complainant.

They went to ABC Auctions where they scaled the precast wall and overpowered security guards Langton Ziromba and Editor Meda and tied their hands and legs with shoelaces.

They broke into the offices where they broke six safes using grinders and explosives.

They allegedly stole US$1 014 000 cash and jewellery worth US$250 000.

On October 11, 2022, CID Homicide received information which led to the arrest of Marimo and Zvomuya while Bondamakara was killed in the shootout.

Property worth US$14 239 was recovered.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Cop, #Soldier, #Abc

Comments


Must Read

Trio kill miner over gold ore

31 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

18 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6833 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2457 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1554 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days