Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

by Staff reporter

A CRIMINAL Investigations Department (CID) officer and a soldier appeared before Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere yesterday facing charges of robbing ABC Auctions of US$1,3 million.CID officer Kelvin Marimo (42) and Osinenge Zvomuya (36) from Zimbabwe National Army Signals were remanded in custody to October 27.The complainant is Sagittarian Private Limited trading as ABC Auctions.Allegations are that on October 8 at around 0100 hours, Marimo, Zvomuya and Trymore Bondamakara (now deceased) and five others, who are still at large, connived to rob the complainant.They went to ABC Auctions where they scaled the precast wall and overpowered security guards Langton Ziromba and Editor Meda and tied their hands and legs with shoelaces.They broke into the offices where they broke six safes using grinders and explosives.They allegedly stole US$1 014 000 cash and jewellery worth US$250 000.On October 11, 2022, CID Homicide received information which led to the arrest of Marimo and Zvomuya while Bondamakara was killed in the shootout.Property worth US$14 239 was recovered.