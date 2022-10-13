Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS were forced to buy new United States dollar notes on the streets and other private money agencies as old worn-out notes were being rejected by users on the market, it has emerged.

Government revealed Wednesday during the Parliament question and answer session that it had no clue on how to resolve the matter of soiled USD notes that were either worn out or tattered.

Leader of government business in Parliament and Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said government did not have any powers over the USD currency, which belongs to the American government.

The currency came into use in 2009 during the GNU and the new dispensation in 2018 adopted it as the local dollar had been shunned over its depreciation in value due to inflation.

However, as the currency is wholly owned by the US government, Zimbabwe has no authority to issue new US dollar notes.

Zanu-PF Mt Darwin South MP, Steven Kabozo requested to know government policy regards the worn out US dollar notes which were in circulation.

"I have noted with concern that even at our toll gates they are no longer accepting even slightly torn notes which is worrisome, taking into consideration that we do not print US dollar notes here in Zimbabwe. What is the government policy measure in place to get rid of this activity?"

In response, Ziyambi, without elaborating what was said in the statement, told the House that "the owners of the notes (US government), through their embassy issued a statement that was made public on the usage of those notes.

"I think, as government, we cannot issue a contrary statement to what they said."

However, Kabozo reminded Ziyambi that there were agencies across the country who were now buying the tattered and torn USD notes at a rate half of the amount of the note on offer, which he described as daylight robbery.

"What is the government doing to get rid of this discord in the market? I rest my case."

The minister said, "This is not our currency. It is a US American government currency. We do not have any control whatsoever over it and we do not even control what happens beyond our borders. So I am not the right person to issue a policy over a currency that does not belong to the Zimbabwean government."

The issue of currency use and choice has been topical in Zimbabwe due to issues of inflation and disparities in exchange rate.

However, the government has allowed the use of both local (ZWL) and foreign currencies on the market.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA), a government entity, has reportedly been refusing local currency.

A ZINARA official, who refused to be identified, said workers manning toll gates had been instructed not to accept the Zimbabwean dollar.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Ziyambi, #Dollar, #Bank

Comments


Must Read

Trio kill miner over gold ore

31 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

18 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6833 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2458 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1554 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days