Chamisa responds to opposition critics

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has hinted at the existence of structures within his new party, telling NewZimbabwe.com that those who do not know about them were not part of the opposition family.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com after burial of journalist Abigail Gamanya in Harare, Thursday, Chamisa said those within his party knew of the existence of structures.

He was responding to questions regards criticism his movement has been receiving from various quarters, earlier this year.

"Who said the party does not have structures? There is a difference in saying the party has no structures and saying that we do not know the party structures," said Chamisa.

"If you do not know then you are not part of the family, but those who are part of the family know that you cannot exist in form and and shape without a structure," Chamisa said.

Exiled former cabinet minister, Jonathan Moyo has led the barrage against CCC, despite it earlier having excited his interest and enticed him at inception in February.

Chamisa's leadership style has also been put under scrutiny by academic Alfred Mavedzenge, whose weekly columns have been highlighting gaps within the democratic movement.

At formation, Chamisa made it public the party would operate without the usual structures, which had been in use in the MDC Alliance or were evident in Zanu-PF.

He has maintained presidency under the tag ‘Change Champion-In-Chief.'

Chamisa told supporters at various rallies, effecting structures across the country would open it up to infiltration ahead of elections in 2023.

Meanwhile, Gamanya was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in the presence of workmates, family, friends who included Information Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF) coordinator Njabulo Ncube, young journalists and her former mentees.

Ncube said the gap she left in media advocacy will be difficult to fill.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Critics, #CCC

