Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
CHAOS and disorder marred the first Health Ambassadors for Economic Development's (ED) public meeting aimed at launching support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of crunch 2023 elections.

The formation becomes the latest parallel structure coming out in support of Mnangangwa's re-election for a second term.

The group is made up of all health workers stationed in government, municipality and private health institutions.

The leadership, largely made up of registered general nurses, said it had made its mandate to ramp up support for Mnangagwa ahead of next year's general elections.

"Our objective is to provide a platform for mobilisation of health workers that are employed, unemployed workers, village health workers for ED (President Mnangagwa) and need to integrate society with the health community of the party," Kudakwashe Maswiswi, the national coordinator.

Formation of the body comes on the back of growing disgruntlement within the health sector over poor working conditions for workers.

In July, nurses, doctors and ancillary staff downed tools demanding an increase in salaries.

Recently, a letter emerged from the Health and Childcare Permanent Secretary, Jasper Chimedza informing workers that the 13th cheque will be performance based.

Asked by NewZimbabwe.com if the new outfit would champion the interests of health professionals, Maswiswi dodged the question saying their mandate was to empower health workers with extra skills.

Observers argue the formation was an attempt to thwart disgruntlement in the critical sector.

In 2019, First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was appointed as the Ministry of Health and Child Care ambassador as a reward for her philanthropic work in health awareness.

Despite backing Mnangagwa in elections, the organisation maintained its stance of being an apolitical and voluntary outfit.

"We are a wholly apolitical advocacy group, which seeks to mobilise health workers to be part of the national cause and compliment policy implementation and push for better conditions of service. As such we call upon progressive forces to be part of this broad strategic cause," said Maswiswi.



Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Trio kill miner over gold ore

32 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

9 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

19 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

19 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6837 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2458 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1554 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days