Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ILLEGAL sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by western countries, led by Britain and America, have had a detrimental impact on the country's financial services sector as the embargo has seen the number of correspondent banks fall from a high of 100 to only a handful, a senior Government official said.

Prior to the imposition of the economic embargoes by the West under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA), Zimbabwe had 105 correspondent banks. International banks have in the past two decades been de-risking by withdrawing correspondent banking relationships to avoid the backlash from the US.

Because of ZIDERA, no commercial bank in Zimbabwe, or any other Zimbabwean company can access and structure any financial deal with any US company, including big banks and multilateral lenders where Washington has a standing order for its representatives to block any vote for financial support to Harare.

Any global company or financial institution that violates the provisions of the US heinous sanctions regime on Zimbabwe faces severe penalties.

A correspondent bank refers to a financial institution that provides services to another one—usually in another country. It acts as an intermediary or agent, facilitating wire transfers, conducting business transactions, accepting deposits, and gathering documents on behalf of another bank

This, Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa said last week, has created scope for the Government to continue and be persistent about the re-engagement process, which has gathered significant steam since the Second Republic came into power in 2017.

He said the Government could not afford to relax its re-engagement efforts as this would have potentially far-reaching consequences on the economy.

Although he did not shed more light on the remaining correspondent banks, it is understood only a few large banks still have correspondent relationships, a scenario that could put the country in an invidious position in the event they decide to de-risk as well under pressure from western powers that have sanctioned Zimbabwe.

"We are now left with only (few) intermediary banks, which can be very costly for the country. If these banks decide to leave us, it will negatively affect businesses so we will continue with re-engagement," he said responding to questions at the just-ended Fourth Zimbabwe Annual Multi-Stakeholder Debt Conference in Bulawayo hosted by the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD) and Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD).

"Before the coming in of ZIDERA, Zimbabwe had more than 105 corresponding banks, and now we have (a few).

" If we continue on that path where as a country we have limited intermediary banks, it is a huge cost to our investors. I think engagement should continue, both locally and internationally and our focus as the Ministry of Finance has been mainly on financial and economic re-engagement," he said.

ZIDERA was promulgated by the US in 2001 to punish Zimbabwe for repossessing land seized from its people by the white minority during the colonial period and redistributing it to the landless majority. Deputy Minister Chiduwa further explained that as long ZIDERA was tied to the land issue, the re-engagement efforts would also take time as the Government would not compromise on the land redistribution initiative which started over two decades ago.

 "One of the reasons why Zimbabwe was sanctioned was because of the land issue and as a country the land issue is a done deal, there is no going back.

"But as long as ZIDERA is tied to the land, it means we may not immediately get to that stage where we reach total engagement because we are not going to change our position on that.

"I don't know if the ZIDERA is amended to remove the issue of land, or else the re-engagements are going to take a long time," he said.

He added despite these challenges, there were already positives noted, a sign of thawing relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) willing to consider Zimbabwe on agriculture and drought mitigation measures.

"We are seeing that our relations are thawing and we are going to get that breakthrough we need," said Deputy Minister Chiduwa.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1010 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 820 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 756 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days