Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has released names of Central Committee elect members who sailed through in the just ended elections.

Some party heavyweights who retained are Cdes Obert Mpofu, Mike Bimha, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lovemore Matuke, Sydney Sekeramai, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Ednah Madzongwe, Mable Chinomona, Tsitsi Muzenda, Jorum Gumbo, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Patrick Chinamasa among others.

Among the new entries, are Cdes Mthuli Ncube, former deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu bounced back, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Munyaradzi Kashambe, Jenfan Muswere and Mike Chimombe.

Announcing the results this afternoon, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Bimha said the current Central Committee members will attend the pending congress and dissolved while new members will be confirmed.

"The elections were conducted smoothly with no reports of violence. We had hitches here and there in terms of logistics, but those were attended to timeously," said Cde Bimha.

The new members will become fully fledged Central Committee members at the congress.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mthuli, #Ncube, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 820 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 756 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days