Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has recalled six Binga Rural District Council councillors after they were allegedly found to be agents of Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party .

The six are Wilson Siampolomba, Kariangwe Ward; Mathias Mudenda, Simatelele Ward; Kingson Mpofu; Kalungwizi Ward; Joseph Mweembe, Sikalenge Ward; Chrispen Munkuli, Lubimbi Ward and John Sikabotu representing Siachilaba ward.

They are said to have been consistently working and ever pushing the agenda of the CCC. They are said to have even campaigned for a CCC candidate.

"The councillors were found to have been all along working with and for CCC. They heavily campaigned for the same party's candidates ahead and during the 2018 elections.

At council chambers they were also pushing an agenda foreign to MDC-T hence their recall," said MDC-T national spokesperson Mr Witness Dube.

Binga has 21 wards largely controlled by the opposition.

Sources within the party yesterday said more recalls will be coming in the next couple of days as Senator Mwonzora pushes for total control of the party ahead of the yet to be announced congress dates where he is certain to square off against his chairman, Senator Morgan Komichi.

There have been rumblings within the party on the delays by Sen Mwonzora to announce the congress dates with the pro-Komichi camp arguing that the delays are deliberate and meant to give the incumbent more time to sell his agenda to the membership under the cover of "rebuilding MDC-T."

Meanwhile, Sen Mwonzora visited incarcerated Job Sikhala in prison on Saturday amid indications that CCC leadership are still pushing for the MDC-T to recall him.
Mr Dube reaffirmed that calls for Sikhala's recall are louder at the top of the CCC leadership.

"@MDC263 President @DMwonzora visited #Sikhala & the Nyatsime inmates at 13:00hrs yesterday, PERIOD! We acted in solidarity with him at his time of need, & are no longer interested in the childish, misplaced & totally nonsensical social media debate raging around our visit!

The biggest push to recall @JobSikhala1 has come from some top leadership of @CCCZimbabwe. We view this exaggerated social media debate on our visit to him as an attempt to bait us to recall him.

We will not allow political influence from without to dictate to @mdc263," wrote Dube on his personal Twitter account yesterday.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mwonzora, #Binga, #Recall

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 820 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 756 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days