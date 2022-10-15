Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Oskido rocks Gwanda

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WHEN a club DJ worth their salt plays a song, he doesn't play one that he 'likes' or one that you know! He or she plays what the club wants!

And on Saturday night, Kalawa Jazmee Records boss, Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa turned up at Cosmopolitan in Bulawayo for a set and he turned it on!

With a playlist that cut across all genres, keeping the young, old and the wanna be young of today on their feet, Oskido proved, as usual, that he is indeed the ‘Godfather' of the decks.

His choice of songs was unparalleled, the crowd got going and danced to his master mixes. He got involved as he always does when he is performing.

The mixing was true legend – seamless, effortless with the now well-known standard Oskido deck moves.

He played music by Trompies, Nkosazana Daughter, Malaika, Mafikizolo, Brothers of Peace, Mdu, DJ Sbu and all else any club hopper could possibly want from the dude on the decks. Old songs, new songs, kwaito, house, Amapiano – it was all there!

The crowd got into ‘sing mode' the moment they heard ‘Ukujaiva ngaqala ngingaka, ngaba ngaka, manje sengi ngaka' and went absolutely bananas when he mixed in ‘Jaiva ngathi umenyiwe' then ‘Libizelani amaphoyisa, O iparty imnandi kangaka'.

Staying on their feet, Oskido weKalawa then hit them with ‘Uyenzani abafazi babantu, uzolimala we manyonyoba' and so on and so on.

Oskido who has been bouncing music lovers since forever, proved this with a well set playlist. On Saturday night, bottles of Hennessy, Moet and Johnny Walker were visible on most tables in the VIP while bucket after bucket of drinks were delivered to patrons.

And at 3.29am, this dude was still on the decks!

The long and short of it is that Oskido set Bulawayo alight during a weekend that was replete with night activities.

After all, tourism was headquartered in the City of Kings and Queens for days as the world smiled on Zimbabwe playing host to the 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1013 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 820 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 756 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days