Oskido rocks Gwanda

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WHEN a club DJ worth their salt plays a song, he doesn't play one that he 'likes' or one that you know! He or she plays what the club wants!And on Saturday night, Kalawa Jazmee Records boss, Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa turned up at Cosmopolitan in Bulawayo for a set and he turned it on!With a playlist that cut across all genres, keeping the young, old and the wanna be young of today on their feet, Oskido proved, as usual, that he is indeed the ‘Godfather' of the decks.His choice of songs was unparalleled, the crowd got going and danced to his master mixes. He got involved as he always does when he is performing.The mixing was true legend – seamless, effortless with the now well-known standard Oskido deck moves.He played music by Trompies, Nkosazana Daughter, Malaika, Mafikizolo, Brothers of Peace, Mdu, DJ Sbu and all else any club hopper could possibly want from the dude on the decks. Old songs, new songs, kwaito, house, Amapiano – it was all there!The crowd got into ‘sing mode' the moment they heard ‘Ukujaiva ngaqala ngingaka, ngaba ngaka, manje sengi ngaka' and went absolutely bananas when he mixed in ‘Jaiva ngathi umenyiwe' then ‘Libizelani amaphoyisa, O iparty imnandi kangaka'.Staying on their feet, Oskido weKalawa then hit them with ‘Uyenzani abafazi babantu, uzolimala we manyonyoba' and so on and so on.Oskido who has been bouncing music lovers since forever, proved this with a well set playlist. On Saturday night, bottles of Hennessy, Moet and Johnny Walker were visible on most tables in the VIP while bucket after bucket of drinks were delivered to patrons.And at 3.29am, this dude was still on the decks!The long and short of it is that Oskido set Bulawayo alight during a weekend that was replete with night activities.After all, tourism was headquartered in the City of Kings and Queens for days as the world smiled on Zimbabwe playing host to the 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.