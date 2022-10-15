Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO Chiefs and Herentals wrote their own piece of history by booking their first appearance in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup to be played on November 19 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Chiefs and Herentals needed penalty shootouts to make their way into the final, with the former winning the first semi-final match 5-4 against Black Rhinos after the game had ended 0-0.

Herentals then went on to get an injury time equaliser as they went on to dump defending champions FC Platinum out of the tournament. They eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Avi Mataranyika struck the priceless goal for Herentals as fourth official Philan Ncube prepared to raise the board to indicate three minutes additional time.

He struck a beauty from the edge of the box with the ball nestling into the bottom corner to cancel out Walter Musona's 30th minute strike, taking the game to the penalty lottery.

Nomore Chinyerere had his penalty saved by Herentals goalie Takudzwa Chikosi, before Juan Mutudza shot to the stands, while Herentals had Wilmore Chimbetu missing his spot kick.

FC Platinum's penalty converters were Innocent Mucheneka, Gift Mbweti and Brian Banda.
Herentals got their four penalty goals from Blessing Majarira, William Kapumha, Gibson Chinobva and Clemence Gobvu. The Students, who lost last weekend's league game against FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava, had no respect for the platinum miners, attacking them from the first whistle.

Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa, Herentals coach was happy with his team's game plan.
"We got everything right and had no respect for them. We knew that if we give them respect they'll give us some torrid times. Even when we were a goal down, we didn''t panic, we kept making tactical changes knowing that we will get our goal and it happened at the last minute.

"Going into penalty shootouts, I had faith in our goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi who has been doing some fine work. Now we're going to our first final, we keep believing," said Mutiwekuziwa.

FC Platinum's coach Norman Mapeza conceded defeat.
"We tried our best but that was not enough. We failed to turn the chances we created and now our focus turns to the league matches," Mapeza said.

In the first semi-final, injury time substitute goalkeeper Matripples Muleya who replaced David Bizabani dived to his left to deny Black Rhinos' fifth penalty taker Vincent Mhandu to give Amakhosi Amahle the advantage.

With the usual penalty takers Arthur Musiyiwa, Malvin Mkolo and Kelvin Madzongwe shying away from taking the final spot kick, up stepped Billy Veremu who was not on the list of penalty takers who kept his cool to slot the winner.

Chiefs assistant coach Thulani Sibanda shed tears of joy after the victory.

"It's a big result for us and just being in the final is awesome. We're are happy that we've got a chance to end the season with some silverware and we keep dreaming," said Sibanda.

Black Rhinos captain Farai Banda was the first to take the spot kick and sent Muleya the wrong side.
Felix Moyo then equalised for Chiefs, sending Chikwana to the wrong way.

The other scorers for Chauya Chipembere were Everson Feremba, Allan Gahadzikwa and Blessed Mbavarira.

Chiefs' scorers were Mthokozisi Msebe, Perfect Chikwende, Elvis Moyo and Veremu.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa felt that his side was punished for wasting glorious opportunities in the first-half.

"In a game of football if you don't use your chances you're likely to be punished and this is what happened to us. We are disappointed, but overall, we had a good game," Mutizwa said.

Chiefs and Rhinos played an open game, with few stoppages as they passed the ball around looking for openings. They enjoyed almost similar ball possession in the first-half. No goals came in the 90 minutes and at the end of the day, penalty shootouts were required to separate the two teams.

Teams
First Semi-final
Black Rhinos: Stanley Chikwana, Farai Banda, Gareth Madhake, Blessed Mbavarira, Prince Milanzi, Keith Madera (Vincent Mhandu, 90th minute), Ashward Phiri, Brighton Christopher, Gracious Muleya (Allan Gahadzikwa, 85th minute), Eli Ilunga (Tawanda Nyamandwe, 76th minute), Stanley Murove (Everson Feremba, 86th minute)

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani (Matripples Muleya, 90th minute), Felix Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela (Billy Veremu, 89th minute), Mthokozisi Msebe, Hughe Chikosa (Marlvin Mkolo, 70th minute), Perfect Chikwende, Arthur Musiyiwa, Farau Matare

Second Semi-final
FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Gift Mbweti, Kelvin Mangiza, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Blessing Moyo (Juan Mutudza, 83rd minute), Rainsome Pavari, Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Wisdom Musona (Nomore Chinyerere, 90th minute), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (Innocent Mucheneka, 93rd minute)

Herentals: Takudzwa Chikosi, Brighton Majarira (Ali Maliselo, 81st minute), Gibson Chinobva, Blessing Majarira, Godfrey Mukambi, Tafadzwa Jim (Collins Mujuru, 23rd minute), Denzel Chimwemwe (Clemence Gobvu, 46th minute), John Zhuwawo (Avi Mataranyika, 86th minute), Wilmore Chimbetu, Luke Ruguchu, William Kapumha (Davison Marowa, 46th minute).

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1013 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 820 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 756 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days