Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

BULAWAYO Chiefs and Herentals wrote their own piece of history by booking their first appearance in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup to be played on November 19 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.Chiefs and Herentals needed penalty shootouts to make their way into the final, with the former winning the first semi-final match 5-4 against Black Rhinos after the game had ended 0-0.Herentals then went on to get an injury time equaliser as they went on to dump defending champions FC Platinum out of the tournament. They eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties.Avi Mataranyika struck the priceless goal for Herentals as fourth official Philan Ncube prepared to raise the board to indicate three minutes additional time.He struck a beauty from the edge of the box with the ball nestling into the bottom corner to cancel out Walter Musona's 30th minute strike, taking the game to the penalty lottery.Nomore Chinyerere had his penalty saved by Herentals goalie Takudzwa Chikosi, before Juan Mutudza shot to the stands, while Herentals had Wilmore Chimbetu missing his spot kick.FC Platinum's penalty converters were Innocent Mucheneka, Gift Mbweti and Brian Banda.Herentals got their four penalty goals from Blessing Majarira, William Kapumha, Gibson Chinobva and Clemence Gobvu. The Students, who lost last weekend's league game against FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava, had no respect for the platinum miners, attacking them from the first whistle.Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa, Herentals coach was happy with his team's game plan."We got everything right and had no respect for them. We knew that if we give them respect they'll give us some torrid times. Even when we were a goal down, we didn''t panic, we kept making tactical changes knowing that we will get our goal and it happened at the last minute."Going into penalty shootouts, I had faith in our goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi who has been doing some fine work. Now we're going to our first final, we keep believing," said Mutiwekuziwa.FC Platinum's coach Norman Mapeza conceded defeat."We tried our best but that was not enough. We failed to turn the chances we created and now our focus turns to the league matches," Mapeza said.In the first semi-final, injury time substitute goalkeeper Matripples Muleya who replaced David Bizabani dived to his left to deny Black Rhinos' fifth penalty taker Vincent Mhandu to give Amakhosi Amahle the advantage.With the usual penalty takers Arthur Musiyiwa, Malvin Mkolo and Kelvin Madzongwe shying away from taking the final spot kick, up stepped Billy Veremu who was not on the list of penalty takers who kept his cool to slot the winner.Chiefs assistant coach Thulani Sibanda shed tears of joy after the victory."It's a big result for us and just being in the final is awesome. We're are happy that we've got a chance to end the season with some silverware and we keep dreaming," said Sibanda.Black Rhinos captain Farai Banda was the first to take the spot kick and sent Muleya the wrong side.Felix Moyo then equalised for Chiefs, sending Chikwana to the wrong way.The other scorers for Chauya Chipembere were Everson Feremba, Allan Gahadzikwa and Blessed Mbavarira.Chiefs' scorers were Mthokozisi Msebe, Perfect Chikwende, Elvis Moyo and Veremu.Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa felt that his side was punished for wasting glorious opportunities in the first-half."In a game of football if you don't use your chances you're likely to be punished and this is what happened to us. We are disappointed, but overall, we had a good game," Mutizwa said.Chiefs and Rhinos played an open game, with few stoppages as they passed the ball around looking for openings. They enjoyed almost similar ball possession in the first-half. No goals came in the 90 minutes and at the end of the day, penalty shootouts were required to separate the two teams.TeamsFirst Semi-finalBlack Rhinos: Stanley Chikwana, Farai Banda, Gareth Madhake, Blessed Mbavarira, Prince Milanzi, Keith Madera (Vincent Mhandu, 90th minute), Ashward Phiri, Brighton Christopher, Gracious Muleya (Allan Gahadzikwa, 85th minute), Eli Ilunga (Tawanda Nyamandwe, 76th minute), Stanley Murove (Everson Feremba, 86th minute)Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani (Matripples Muleya, 90th minute), Felix Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela (Billy Veremu, 89th minute), Mthokozisi Msebe, Hughe Chikosa (Marlvin Mkolo, 70th minute), Perfect Chikwende, Arthur Musiyiwa, Farau MatareSecond Semi-finalFC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Gift Mbweti, Kelvin Mangiza, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Blessing Moyo (Juan Mutudza, 83rd minute), Rainsome Pavari, Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Wisdom Musona (Nomore Chinyerere, 90th minute), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (Innocent Mucheneka, 93rd minute)Herentals: Takudzwa Chikosi, Brighton Majarira (Ali Maliselo, 81st minute), Gibson Chinobva, Blessing Majarira, Godfrey Mukambi, Tafadzwa Jim (Collins Mujuru, 23rd minute), Denzel Chimwemwe (Clemence Gobvu, 46th minute), John Zhuwawo (Avi Mataranyika, 86th minute), Wilmore Chimbetu, Luke Ruguchu, William Kapumha (Davison Marowa, 46th minute).