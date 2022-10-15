Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE-born LA Beatz is Big Zulu and Inkabi Nation's go to guy! The beat master who is behind Big Zulu's Imali Eningi single, came home in style, performing to a multitude of appreciative fans at the Sanganai/Hlanganani Music Festival that was held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre arena on Saturday.It was a heart-warming moment when Big Zulu introduced the "young" man to perform.All LA Beatz needed to affirm his standing in the City of Kings and Queens was a call by Big Zulu asking for fans from Lobengula which was met with wild cheers and hands in the air.The massive call by Big Zulu in front of LA Beatz people was one of the priceless moments at a gig that brought together artists from Zimbabwe and South Africa."It's good to be home and honestly, the feeling is overwhelming, especially with all this support. It's amazing," LA Beatz told Chronicle Showbiz on the sidelines of the first ever Sanganai/Hlanganani Family Music Festival.The crowd represented people who had come from all corners of the country and foreign delegates who wanted to wind down after the successful expo, with a feel of the local nightlife and a little of the country's cultural heritage.The diversity and fun brought together families with kids being well taken care of with activities that had been arranged for them including jumping castles and trampolines.Local DJs who included DJ Nospa came to the party and kept fun lovers entertained. From kwaito jams, techno, Amapiano and Zimdancehall, the arena was lit with people dancing and shoving.Performances from Sandra Ndebele and Bulawayo's loverboy Msiz'kay amped up the energy levels at the show.Djembe Monks also brought their A-game with their display of a fusion of sounds from different centuries.Fab G UmshanakaGogo did not disappoint and South Africa's Lwa Ndlunkulu got a lot of love with her soothing vocals. She performed her sing-alongs.For Isginci hit-maker Mduduzi Ncube, the fans were beside themselves every time his name was mentioned, but unexpectedly, he did not come to the party as he failed to engage fully with his fans.His lip singing stance destroyed the chemistry with fans who felt short-changed as they hoped to have a feel of his live performance of Putsununu and more of his hits.It was a bad day in the office for him that was compounded by a technical glitch which marred his 15-minute set.He however, managed to make up for these flaws with a teaser of his upcoming single which saw him leave the stage and go down to the crowds who swarmed him.Inkabi Nation frontman Big Zulu took to the stage just after midnight and thanked people for coming out in their numbers for an event that was a big part of a "re-engagement" effort by Zimbabwe to the international world."Kumnandi ukuba lapha ekhaya eZimbabwe," chanted Big Zulu as he greeted fans.Following was the defining moment from LA Beatz as he joined Big Zulu for the performance of Imali Eningi. To spice things up, the Inkabi Nation family came together and showcased their Zulu traditional dances which awed many.When the Umuzi eSandton instrumental was played, the crowd became uncontrollable.Big Zulu who was performing in Bulawayo for the second time, this time around, was accompanied by Lwa Ndlunkulu, the sensational vocalist who he featured on that track among many others. Thereafter, the Inkabi Nation bid farewell to their fans after treating them to a good time of dance.Next up was Costa Tich. The pint-sized artiste brought the much-needed energy with his dance moves which, as seen on TikTok, are quite entertaining. The track Big Flexa was the much-needed spark that lit up the gig.The gig was then wrapped up and the event attendees left for different nightspots that had lined up numerous events with most flocking to Cosmopolitan NightClub where Oskido was performing.