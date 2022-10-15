Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a four member Attorney-General (AG)'s office board to provide oversight and supervisory roles to the office.

The board will be chaired by Attorney-General Prince Machaya and will serve for five years.

"IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, with effect from the 26th September, 2022, appointed the following as members of the Attorney-General's Office Board, in terms of section 4(1) of the Attorney-General's Office Act [Chapter 7:19] (No. 4of 2011), for a period of five (5) years with effect from the date of appointment — Jean Muguranyanga, Memory Mukondomi, Albert Chandavengerwa, Loice Ngulube in accordance with section 4(10(a) of the Act, the Board shall be chaired by the Attorney-General, the Hon. Prince Machaya."

In terms of the Act, the board's function is administering and supervising the AG's office; and  appointing persons to the office, whether as permanent members on pensionable conditions of service or on contract or otherwise, and assigning and promoting them to offices, posts and grades in the office, and fixing their conditions of service. The board also serves to inquire into and dealing with complaints and grievances made by or against members of the office; and exercising disciplinary powers in relation to members of the office.

"The board shall exercise its functions under this Act so as to ensure the well-being and good administration of the office and its maintenance in a high state of efficiency," reads the Act.

One of the board members Mukondomi made headlines last year during trial of former Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira's corruption case after she disowned her earlier statement that the ex-minister influenced the National Social Security Authority into flouting tender procedures.


Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
