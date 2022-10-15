Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Chitungwiza have arrested suspended Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Peter Matiringe on allegations of convening an ‘illegal' meeting to elect a substantive mayor.

The arrest was confirmed by former mayor Lovemore Maiko, who was also suspended by Local Government minister July Moyo last week.

"Matiringe was arrested on allegations of convening an illegal meeting to elect the mayor. He is at St Mary's Police Station right now. Rumour says the police want to arrest the six of us but they have not informed us yet," Maiko said.

"That meeting was not illegal in any way. Everything was done according to standing orders, the Urban Councils Act and Constitution. How can they arrest a few people out of the 16 who attended the meeting? This is just weaponisation of State apparatuses.

"It's purely politics because they are trying to safeguard acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka. It is a clear act of victimisation."

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi could not be reached to shed light on the issue.

Last week, Moyo suspended former deputy mayor and ward 19 councillor Musa Makweza, Richard Chamutsa (ward 5), Matiringe (ward 10), Kuda John (ward 21) and ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagondo on allegations of illegally convening a meeting which reinstated Maiko as mayor.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1015 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 821 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 757 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days