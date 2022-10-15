Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party retained its old guard in the recently held central committee (CC) elections with a few young guns making it into the party's highest decision-making body.The party's commissariat yesterday announced the winners of the recently held central committee elections.Some of the old guard that made it include Sydney Sekeremayi from Mashonaland East province while former army boss Mike Nyambuya won in Mutasa district Manicaland province.In the Midlands province, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife Auxilia; Local Government minister July Moyo; former Tourism minister Francis Nhema and former Foreign Affairs minister Samuel Mumbengegwi headlined the winners in the province.In Mashonaland West, Webster Shamu and Christopher Mutsvangwa, Dexter Nduna all made the cut while former Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe won in Hurungwe.Deputy Information minister Kindness Paradza and former Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora made the list in Makonde, Mashonaland West province while in Zvimba Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, along with businessman Phillip Chiyanga, Marian Chombo and Francis Mukwangwariwa won seats in the powerful organ.Lawyer and MP Jonathan Samkange and former deputy Finance minister David Chapfika won in Mutoko with the national commissar Mike Bimha winning in Chikomba.In Bulawayo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube made a grand entry into mainstream politics while Tshinga Dube also won.Young Turks who won in the elections include Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere in Makoni district; businessman Mike Chimombe in Mashonaland West, alleged gold dealer Admire Mahachi in Zimunya Marange and Lewis Matutu in Zvishavane.Addressing journalists in the capital, Bimha confirmed receiving a couple of complaints from some candidates."As you are aware we have had the CC elections recently, we also have a quota where 50 women are distributed, five from each province.The current central committee will be dissolved at the congress, and the elections will be conducted smoothly."We had no reports of violence but we had hitches here and there. Just like any election, we do have complaints and we received a couple of complaints from the provinces and we will deal with them accordingly," Bimha said.Prominent political analyst Edred Masunungure yesterday said the few young politicians who won in the elections show that the ruling party was in a transitional period."What we are seeing is the fusion of the old guard and new brooms for the purpose of stabilising the party, the old guard just needs stabilitywhile the new brooms needguidance."The new brooms in the central committee are for continuity," Masunungure said.