Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) considers himself lucky to be alive after cheeky vehicle smugglers pumped eight rounds of ammunition into his body after being cornered at an undesignated crossing point along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge last week.

The soldier was part of a security team deployed to curb cross-border crime in the border town.

Officer Commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident which happened last week, but referred further questions to the ZNA.

"He was on deployment and no one else was injured. As the norm, you can get detailed facts from the army through their national spokesperson," said Nyongo.

Army spokesperson Alphios Makotore said he would issue a statement next week. Sources at Beitbridge District Hospital said the soldier sustained several bullet wounds and was  immediately transferred to Gwanda en-route to Bulawayo.

Hundreds of vehicles have over the years been driven from South Africa across the Limpopo River by syndicates who often target high-jacked or stolen vehicles from South Africa.

Currently, one of the super SUV's is stuck along the riverbed after futile attempts to drive it across into Zimbabwe.

The daring car smugglers use several methods including hiring donkeys from villagers in the vicinity to tow their cars across the river.

The latest incident came as crime has been on the rise in the country with armed robbers exchanging gunfire with State security agents.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1017 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 821 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 757 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days