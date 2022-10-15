Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INCARCERATED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have fired a salvo at MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora for allegedly "misleading" the nation by claiming he had met the two at Chikurubi Maximum Prison at the weekend.

Sikhala's spokesperson Freddy Masarirevu issued a Press statement yesterday claiming that Sikhala and Sithole were not happy with prison officers who tried to get them to meet Mwonzora.

"Honourable Sikhala and Honourable Sithole want the public to know that on October 14, 2022, they were advised that Mwonzora intended to visit them. This information came through the prison security team. The two declined the request and gave officials reasons, which were communicated that day," Masarirevu said in a statement.

"On October 15, the same senior prison security officials came informing them that Mwonzora had come to visit them despite their express statement declining the request. Honourable Sithole and Honourable Sikhala again refused and opted to remain in the cells while Mwonzora was waiting outside the gate."

"Some prison officials confirmed today that Mwonzora did not even make it to the second gate. There are five gates one has to pass through to see inmates. It is sad and unfortunate that a person as senior and learned as  Mwonzora would mislead the public that he met Honourable Sikhala and Honourable Sithole in prison.

"His public statement which he issued to members of the Press when he went to Chikurubi Maximum Prison claiming to have met both Sikhala and Sithole is, therefore, incorrect and should be dismissed with uttermost contempt."

The two are also questioning why Mwonzora was allowed to visit them while CCC president Nelson Chamisa was denied access.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Witness Dube fired back saying it was a sideshow by Masarirevu.

"As the MDC Alliance, we find it regrettable. President Mwonzora is the leader of the opposition in Parliament, the basis upon which Sikhala granted him an opportunity to assist in his bid for freedom. Mwonzora takes care of those in his charge despite all the sideshows being staged by those with no good wishes for Sikhala at the time of need. This is a sideshow of people who are lazy to think," Dube said.

He did not comment on why Sikhala and Sithole refused to meet Mwonzora.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested in June together with 14 Nyatsime activists for reportedly inciting public violence.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services before going to the print were fruitless.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Oskido rocks Gwanda

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

1 hr ago | 21 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

12 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

12 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 hrs ago | 1018 Views

ZANU PF regime deliberately cutting off rural areas from modern technology in order to keep them ignorant!

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa 'denied' access to incarcerated Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Govt accelerates construction of dams, irrigation schemes

21 hrs ago | 418 Views

Govt explains bonus position: 'Its morally wrong to reward laziness'

22 hrs ago | 1140 Views

30 kgs ivory lands four in trouble

15 Oct 2022 at 17:49hrs | 821 Views

ZANU-PF youths extort miner

15 Oct 2022 at 17:45hrs | 882 Views

Trio kill miner over gold ore

14 Oct 2022 at 14:07hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

14 Oct 2022 at 06:40hrs | 757 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

14 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 1917 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

14 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 5455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days