Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police vow to 'account for all the suspects' after Matobo poll violence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Some Zanu-PF supporters have filed police reports claiming assault in Sunday's violence in which the opposition CCC also claims activists were attacked and left nursing injuries sustained in the hands of the enemy during a community voter mobilising exercise ahead of a Matobo council by-election.

In a statement Monday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ZRP has since received reports of assault from both Zanu-PF and CCC supporters and was investigating the allegations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seized with reports of violent skirmishes which occurred in Matobo on 16th October 2022," Nyathi said.

"Reports of assault have been received from both Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change members.

"Investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved in violence.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence."

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere Sunday sent an SOS via social media claiming some party activists were injured in attacks by alleged Zanu-PF supporters.

Among activists allegedly attacked was party legislator Daniel Molokele.

Some female community actors who were spearheading the campaign were also attacked and further undressed by the enemy.

Some video footage in which men dressed in Zanu-PF t-shirts and driving vehicles marked with party colours allegedly caught in the violent act circulated on social media Sunday.

Mahere claimed the "Zanu-PF thugs" were in a 7-vehicle convoy.

Police have neither commented nor authenticated the image as related to the Sunday violence.

Reports of political victimisation on Zanu-PF supporters are rare in the country.

According to monthly reports on politically motivated violations compiled by independent group, the Zimbabwe Peace Project, most victims of politically motivated violence are opposition followers with both Zanu-PF and the State often fingered as the main perpetrators.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Police, #CCC, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

'Mashonaland politicians using Gukurahundi atrocities for mileage'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from his Sherwood farm

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe will keep world's highest interest rates into 2023

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Raza leads Zimbabwe to victory against Ireland at T20 World Cup

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

1 hr ago | 132 Views

ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

1 hr ago | 40 Views

ZACC commissioner faces ouster over Wadyajena Cottco graft probe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

15 hrs ago | 5736 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

15 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

15 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

15 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

15 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

15 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

15 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

15 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

15 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

15 hrs ago | 224 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

15 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Oskido rocks Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

15 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

16 Oct 2022 at 19:34hrs | 4422 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

16 Oct 2022 at 19:33hrs | 807 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

16 Oct 2022 at 19:32hrs | 1462 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

16 Oct 2022 at 19:31hrs | 407 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

16 Oct 2022 at 19:30hrs | 849 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

16 Oct 2022 at 19:30hrs | 3975 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

16 Oct 2022 at 19:29hrs | 868 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

16 Oct 2022 at 19:24hrs | 472 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 614 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 439 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 445 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 Oct 2022 at 15:40hrs | 1668 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days