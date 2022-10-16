ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission's (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure is in the eye of the storm amid revelations police are investigating him over a slew of alleged offences, some of a criminal nature.This was revealed Monday by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana who said a Tribunal was set to be sworn in later in the day by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to look into the under-fire official's suitability to remain a member of the esteemed body."This afternoon at 1600, State House Harare. His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of @ZACConline who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature," Mangwana said via his personal Twitter handle.He added in his thread after he had been asked to reveal the offences faced by the ZACC boss, "The @PoliceZimbabwe are investigating and are going to issue a statement when they have the facts. At the moment I have no facts and it be premature for us to issue a statement from a position of ignorance."Makamure was appointed Commissioner in the anti-graft body 2019 following interviews conducted on candidates by parliament.He also became spokesperson of ZACC.He would not the first ZACC Commissioner to be investigated after Frank Muchengwa was April this year sacked from the commission following recommendations by the tribunal which found him guilty of corruption.The tribunal had been set to investigate on whether "he interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties; to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters in which he had a conflict of interest".