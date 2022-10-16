Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission's (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure is in the eye of the storm amid revelations police are investigating him over a slew of alleged offences, some of a criminal nature.

This was revealed Monday by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana who said a Tribunal was set to be sworn in later in the day by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to look into the under-fire official's suitability to remain a member of the esteemed body.

"This afternoon at 1600, State House Harare. His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of @ZACConline who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature," Mangwana said via his personal Twitter handle.

He added in his thread after he had been asked to reveal the offences faced by the ZACC boss, "The @PoliceZimbabwe are investigating and are going to issue a statement when they have the facts. At the moment I have no facts and it be premature for us to issue a statement from a position of ignorance."

Makamure was appointed Commissioner in the anti-graft body 2019 following interviews conducted on candidates by parliament.

He also became spokesperson of ZACC.

He would not the first ZACC Commissioner to be investigated after Frank Muchengwa was April this year sacked from the commission following recommendations by the tribunal which found him guilty of corruption.

The tribunal had been set to investigate on whether "he interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties; to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters in which he had a conflict of interest".

Source - ZimLive

Comments


Must Read

'Mashonaland politicians using Gukurahundi atrocities for mileage'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from his Sherwood farm

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe will keep world's highest interest rates into 2023

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Raza leads Zimbabwe to victory against Ireland at T20 World Cup

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Police vow to 'account for all the suspects' after Matobo poll violence

1 hr ago | 45 Views

ZACC commissioner faces ouster over Wadyajena Cottco graft probe

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

15 hrs ago | 5736 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

15 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

15 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

15 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

15 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

15 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

15 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

15 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

15 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

15 hrs ago | 224 Views

Suspended CCC councillor arrested

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa appoints AG office board

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Parly summons Chitando over mining leases

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's urbanites facing high prices

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa arrives for gukurahundi genocide indaba to cleanse himself

15 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Runaway truck crash at new Beitbridge border bus terminal

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Illegal miners collapse university road

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Big Zulu endorses Lobengula boy, producer LA Beatz

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup final

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Oskido rocks Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

ED aligned chiefs adopt Mnangagwa friendly Gukurahundi genocide manual

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mwonzora recalls 6 Binga councillors

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Drones help NRZ recover stolen equipment

15 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mthuli Ncube elected as a Zanu-PF Central Committee member

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimra to intensify revenue collection

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

6 school learners killed in bus accident, police release details

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Sanctions weighing on Zimbabwe banking sector

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to seize Chihuri farm

16 Oct 2022 at 19:34hrs | 4421 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Kadoma gold mine

16 Oct 2022 at 19:33hrs | 807 Views

Sikhala makes 8th attempt at freedom

16 Oct 2022 at 19:32hrs | 1459 Views

Chiwenga circumvents Parliament grilling for 6 months

16 Oct 2022 at 19:31hrs | 407 Views

July Moyo resumes campaign for Redcliff seat after shock 2018 defeat

16 Oct 2022 at 19:30hrs | 849 Views

Mnangagwa jolts Zimbabwe ministers into compromise agreement

16 Oct 2022 at 19:30hrs | 3974 Views

Chamisa challenged about too much church verses, and not enough policy, fight

16 Oct 2022 at 19:29hrs | 868 Views

Chamisa's former ally in sensational Zimbabwe sanctions claim

16 Oct 2022 at 19:24hrs | 472 Views

Mwonzora meets jailed Sikhala at Chikurubi Prison

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 614 Views

World Bank commends Mthuli Ncube's bold economic reforms

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 439 Views

Hosiah Chipanga grace Mnangagwa's rally

16 Oct 2022 at 19:23hrs | 445 Views

Zimbabwe to manufacture lithium batteries

16 Oct 2022 at 15:40hrs | 1667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days