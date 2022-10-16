Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Alleged Zanu-PF activists Sunday attacked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Daniel Molokele and further undressed some women activists who were carrying out a party campaign during a Matobo by-election campaign.

In a series of posts via her private Twitter handle Sunday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere also claimed some party activists were injured in the violence.

"We've just received a report that Hon @molokele & a group of CCC mobilizers have been attacked by a group of Zanu-PF thugs who were in a 7-vehicle convoy. They've since fled for cover into a nearby bush. We condemn this orgy of violence unleashed by Zanu-PF," Mahere said.

Mahere also said "Zanu-PF thugs undressed CCC women community organizers during their orgy of violence this afternoon in Ward 2 Matobo".

She also posted images of bicycles of village community leaders that were allegedly damaged during the violence.

The CCC spokesperson said the community leaders "were attacked by Zanu-PF thugs while running out by election campaign in ward 2 Matobo. They were badly beaten and their bicycles deflated".

Innocent passers-by who had nothing to do with the party activity were also caught in the violence.

Added Mahere, "We have received a report about a woman who was driving her own vehicle unaware that there's a by election. She is from Gwanda. Zanu-PF thugs beat her to pulp and asked her to roll on the ground. Her only crime was that she was wearing a yellow dress."

ZimLive could not readily reach police spokesperson Paul Nyathi for comment.

Violence has been a badge of shame to Zimbabwean elections with monthly reports by independent group, Zimbabwe Peace Project often linking much of the attacks on Zanu-PF perpetrators and the state security apparatus.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has often been accused by opponents of continued reluctance to deal with violence amid complaints a lot of party activists linked to the attacks receive protection from the state.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Ccc, #Violence

