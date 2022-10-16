Latest News Editor's Choice


'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Opposition MDC-T leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora has expelled three Gweru councillors including the city's deputy mayor, Councillor Cleopas Shiri over their allegiance to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

The other two who have since been expelled are Clrs Martin Chivoko Ward Four and John Manyundwa of Ward 18.

In a letter addressed to the acting Town Clerk, Local Government Minister, July Moyo said he received a letter from the MDC-T notifying him of the three's expulsion.

"I wish to inform you that, I am in receipt of a letter from the MDC-T stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party: Cllr Martin Chivoko ward 4, Cllr Cleopas Shiri, Ward 5 and Cllr John Manyundwa, Ward 18," read part of the letter seen by the Herald.

Source - The Herald

