Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

South Africa's Mduduzi Ncube of the Isginci fame was overwhelmed with the support he received during the Sanganai/Hlanganani Music Festival and he returned the favour by teasing his Zimbabwean fans with an upcoming single.Titled "My Everything", the teaser to the single was on point as the crowds kept cheering the Putsununu hitmaker who also felt the love and had to jump off the stage and enjoy himself with his fans.Producer by Xolwa, the single is set to be released next month.Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Mduduzi Ncube said being in Zimbabwe was a great opportunity for him that he did not want to waste hence his decision to perform the yet-to-be-released track."It was great performing in Zimbabwe as the crowd received us well. It was nice to tease them with an upcoming single that I hope will be a hit. The track is about appreciating someone you wish to marry someday," said Ncube.