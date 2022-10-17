Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
"The president listened."

This was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Monday when he announced the withdrawal of a controversial amendment to the ministerial handbook that would see taxpayers fork out millions more in perks for ministers and deputy ministers.

Magwenya announced that Ramaphosa had scrapped the amendment to the ministerial handbook, which would see taxpayers fork out for water and electricity for ministers and deputy ministers – among other perks – following public outrage.

He said the president ordered the withdrawal of the Cabinet minute, which effected amendments to the ministerial handbook pending a review.

The handbook guides the perks given to members of the executive, which includes cars, a staff component and flights. "The intention behind the amendment was not a nefarious one.

The intention was to find some sort of balance between what ministers can afford to pay and what they are required to pay," Magwenya said. In April, Ramaphosa agreed to give ministers and deputy ministers new perks, which included increased staff members at their official residences at the cost of R87 million to taxpayers.

READ | The Ministerial Handbook: Keeping ministers away from the common people

Magwenya denied that the ministerial handbook was amended in "secrecy" but said the president had listened to the public outcry.

"Where we are now, we are at a stage where the president has listened. The president appreciates the public outcry in the context of the economic and social pressures that a lot of South Africans are facing.

The president is heartened by the fact that we have an active citizenry," Magwenya said. He said the motive behind the new perks given to ministers and deputies was not nefarious. Magwenya said:

We can take heart of the fact that the president has ordered the withdrawal of this minute that gave effect to the guide and ordered a review simply because he is attuned to the challenges that South Africans are faced with on a daily basis.

He said the matter was no longer up for debate and the president realised the need for the review of the perks given to ministers amid economic constraints plaguing the country.

"I suppose, with hindsight, the intention behind that was not a nefarious one. The intention was to try and find some sort of balance between what ministers can afford to pay verse some of the costs they have."

The DA on Monday said if Ramaphosa did not scrap the ministerial handbook, it would march to the Bryntirion Estate, which houses ministers in Pretoria.

"It is a flagrant conflict of interest that Ramaphosa unilaterally and secretly decides on perks for himself and his Cabinet colleagues, even when these perks cost the people of this country so dearly. The DA has already laid a complaint with the Public Protector over the apparent fact that there is no law that provides for the existence of the ministerial handbook," DA spokesperson Leon Schreiber said.

Magwenya described the DA's action as "unnecessarily dramatic".

Schreiber said Ramaphosa should scrap the handbook in its current form and apologise to South Africans. With the withdrawal of the amendment, the 2019 version of the ministerial handbook remains in place.

Magwenya would not give time frames for when the review would be completed. "Let's ensure that the next version of the guide is aligned to not only the public expectations but to the realities that many South Africans face," he said.

Source - News24
More on: #Ramaphosa, #Outcry,

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Deputy Chief Justice conflicted, says ex-judge

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Headmistress up for theft

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Spare us the sanctions rant, please!

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Setbacks hit Zimbabwe oilfields

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Ziyambi, Machaya in contempt of court

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zec engages CSOs, churches on peace roadmap

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Storm brews over Oliver Chidawu estate

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zec tightens grip on Zimbabwe voters roll

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

AMH journalists kicked out of State House function

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Engineer Alvord Mabena retires as Nust council chairman

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa bribes Matebeleland chiefs to submission?

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Iranian medical specialists arrive in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

US$ VFEX market capitalisation jumps 25% in Q3

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe robotics team wins international award

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mashonalanders and Mnangagwa takes over Gukurahundi genocide resolution

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Shouldn't all those 'confessing' to calling for Zimbabwe targeted sanctions be the first to be arrested?

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mashonaland politicians using Gukurahundi atrocities for mileage'

12 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa chases under-fire ZACC commissioner from his Sherwood farm

12 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zimbabwe will keep world's highest interest rates into 2023

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Raza leads Zimbabwe to victory against Ireland at T20 World Cup

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Isginci hitmaker Mduduzi Ncube teases new single in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Cyclone' Mwonzora expels three Gweru councillors

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Zanu-PF thugs' attack, disrobe CCC women during poll campaign

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

ZACC's Commissioner Makamure being probed for 'criminal' offences

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Police vow to 'account for all the suspects' after Matobo poll violence

12 hrs ago | 281 Views

ZACC commissioner faces ouster over Wadyajena Cottco graft probe

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe to start making own cars?

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 6759 Views

Zimbabwe has 2,3 million youths loafing on the streets

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 870 Views

Mnangagwa pressures Parly on PVOs Bill

17 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 1105 Views

Sikhala, Sithole on warpath over Mwonzora prison visit

17 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 3101 Views

Matemadanda blasts Zanu-PF Midlands leadership

17 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 2636 Views

Ziyambi blames transport woes on sanctions

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1356 Views

Late former MDC legislator Mdlongwa remembered

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 967 Views

Zimbabwe drivers licence removed as proof of identity

17 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 2240 Views

Vehicle smugglers shoot Zimbabwean soldier

17 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF old guard retain CC posts

17 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1250 Views

Zimbabwe investment, repatriation conference set for Joburg

17 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days