Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHINA's 80 biggest firms with a footprint in Zimbabwe said at the weekend that they were ready to pay United States dollar-indexed salaries for skilled workers and professionals.

This emerged during the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe (CCEZ)'s first job fair, which attracted more than 1 700 job seekers.

In a statement to NewsDay Business yesterday, CCEZ said the fair was crucial in giving job seekers an impression of the scale of opportunities that have been unlocked by Chinese investors.

Chinese investors have invested in a cross-section of Zimbabwean industries including mining and manufacturing.

But most of their interventions have been overshadowed by controversy over investment in prohibited areas and low wages.

But the CCEZ says it has in its membership some of the most law-abiding enterprises listed on Chinese bourses.

Shanel Liu, vice-chairperson of CCEZ said its members were paying between US$200 and US$1 200 per month.

"Most of us are Chinese-listed companies and we operate in diverse sectors of the Zimbabwean industry including agriculture, mining, telecommunication, tourism, power generation, health and medical, manufacturing," she said.

"Taken in the context of the global economic downturn, unemployment rate in Zimbabwe continues to rise at an unprecedented rate.

"Some positions on offer include: geologist, information technology, electrician, mechanic, plumbers, drivers, interpreters, administration, human resources, marketing and management."

She said creating jobs was key to boosting economic growth, reducing poverty, increasing social stability and assisting businesses to grow in a healthy environment.

"The creation of the job fair came after the realisation that there is a huge gap between the supply side of employment and the demand on the side of the industry, with supply being greater than demand.

"The platform was created as a meeting point for those seeking employment and the employers. We believe this will be an effective platform to link the employers and employees," she told NewsDay Business.

"This is a great opportunity especially for the young graduates to plan their future employment paths.

"Our Chinese enterprises have invested in Zimbabwe in a wide range of industries, and after the successful launch of the job fair, we would like to make it a long-term event that keeps providing more jobs for Zimbabwean job seekers and boosting the local economy."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2666 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2353 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days