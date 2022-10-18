Biti given 3 days to file papers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION legislator Tendai Biti was yesterday given up to Friday to file supporting documents in his application for referral of his assault case to the Constitution Court. Biti stands accused of assaulting Russian businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina.Biti, who is being represented by Alec Muchadehama, had sought one week extension saying there was no electricity at his office, hence he needed more time to arrange the papers.Prosecutor Michael Reza opposed the postponement."What is clear is the accused person is not interested in having this matter proceeding. Does one need electricity to set those documents in chronological order? If those documents are available, does that need him or his clerk to do it for himself? The purpose of this application has been happening since 2020," Reza said."These documents have nothing to do with this trial. I don't need these documents. These documents pertain to Augur Investments. I am not interested in all those documents, but all that interests me is an assault that happened in 2020."Aleshina is a business partner of businessman Ken Sharpe who owns Augur Investments that was awarded the Airport road construction project in 2008.Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro grudgingly granted the application, but said one week was too long."The accused is asking for too much time and a week is unjustified," Muchuchuti-Guwuriro ruled.Biti is accused of verbally assaulting the businesswoman at the Harare Magistrates' Court in 2020, a charge he denies alleging political persecution.