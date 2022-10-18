Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THOUSANDS of teachers have been commandeered to attend the launch today in Harare of the Teachers for Economic Development (ED), a shadowy union reported to be championing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election bid.

The three-day event is being held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) amid allegations that schools were made to donate US$10 towards the launch.

NewsDay is also reliably informed that organisers of the Teachers for ED launch have reportedly ordered some schools to avail buses to ferry educators from different parts of the country to HICC.

"Through your Teachers for Economic Development local structures, authority is hereby granted that you release those who  have been selected to attend the launch for Teachers for Economic Development," a memo dated October 17, 2022 written by Primary and Secondary Education ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela read.

"Local schools have been identified for use by each province as they check into Harare. Provincial education directors must make sure that the examination process is scheduled with adequate invigilators and monitoring taking place as well."

Teachers attending the launch will be drawn from each of the 10 provinces, and will be housed at selected schools in Harare such as Selbourne Routledge, Churchill, Roosevelt, Lewisam Primary, Prince Edward and Queen Elizabeth, among others.

Each of the selected schools will host at least 250 teachers.

Information obtained shows that schools were ordered to contribute US$10 for the event without the option to pay in local currency.

"Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, there is a pressing issue. Each school is supposed to pay U$10 today, the latest tomorrow morning," a message directed to school heads by a school inspector in Mwenezi district, Masvingo province read.

"This payment is towards transport costs for the Teachers for ED launch. Identification of teachers to attend has been done. Treat this as a matter of urgency. IT IS A MUST and strictly CASH."

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro insisted that the teachers for ED programmes were beneficial to teachers.

"As the Teachers for Economic Development officially launch their organisation this week they will mount exhibitions to showcase the entrepreneurship projects and legitimate businesses that have been set up by the teachers themselves as well as their students - both formal and non-formal," Ndoro said.

"Such projects and business ventures are not only benefiting teachers themselves, but also contributing to the development of their schools and communities.

"Our ministry looks forward to a successful engagement with these innovative and entrepreneurial-minded teachers. These are the facts and not conjecture."

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) described the demand for sponsorship from school by Teachers for ED as politicisation of the education system.

ZPP director Jestina Mukoko said: "We are doing our best to point out these issues and we are working hand-in-hand with the Zimbabwe Human rights Commission to address such issues."

The three-day event coincides with the writing of the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary Level examinations.

A number of shadowy groups in support of Mnangagwa have been formed of late, causing disgruntlement in some quarters in Zanu-PF which accuse the party leader of creating parallel structures for campaign purposes..

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2666 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2353 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days