7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SEVEN Zimbabweans facing rhino poaching charges in South Africa escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Eastern Cape yesterday.

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the escape in a statement, saying a manhunt has since been launched.

The seven were identified as Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Lubuyo September, Abraham Moyane, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile.

"The DCS, working with the South African Police Services has launched a manhunt following the escape of seven remand detainees at Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda in the early hours of October 18. Investigations have been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be confirmed in due course," the statement read.

"They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted. Information should be shared with the nearest police station. Their images will be shared during the course of the day."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
