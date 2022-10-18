Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has drawn criticism for endorsing the planned launch of the so-called Teachers for Economic Development group scheduled for today, with unions and the opposition saying the event is needless disruptive of ongoing examinations.

Teachers for economic development will be launched in Harare with more than 5,000 teachers drawn from across the country expected to attend.

Education ministry permanent secretary Tumisang Thabela on Monday directed the release of teachers to attend the launch with schools in Harare housing attendees coming from out of outside the capital.

The launch coincides with O' level and A' level examinations that commenced Monday, drawing the ire of teachers who believe the launch may be a stumbling block to the national examinations.

Amalgamated Rural  Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure said the timing of the launch raises eyebrows.

"The meeting on its own is highly disruptive in the context of examinations," said Masaraure.

"Teachers should be in schools preparing for examinations some should be invigilating so that our exams run smoothly.

"It shows that our government officials are completely disregarding social services."

President of Young Teachers Union Takemore Mhlanga added; "We are against the launch of the teachers for economic development because it is being done in a manner that is forcing teachers to attend. Teachers should not be forced to attend they should attend willingly."

The event has also called consternation the education sector amid reports that teachers were being coerced into being a member of the association.

Civil society organisations and the opposition also condemned what they described as the politicisation of education in the country.

Said opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzai Mahere.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project added;

Meanwhile, the development comes after the launch last week of Health Ambassadors for Economic Development, with similar associations also having been established in other sectors.

Former Zanu-PF activist Jim Kunaka claimed in July that Mnangagwa was establishing the ForED parallel structures to help campaign for the 2023 elections because he could no longer count on the support of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"He (Mnangagwa) has already created parallel structures – Varakashi, Young Women for ED, Men BelievED … Those are now people who are loyal to him and not the organisation itself," said Kunaka.

The charge was however dismissed by the ruling party with youth league official Phineas Makombe saying; "The spurious claims, therefore, that His Excellency is forming parallel structures detached from the Party show a clear lack of knowledge of the Party's constitution," he said.

"For the avoidance of doubt all these affiliates after forming themselves and approaching the party to become affiliate members and work with the party.

"In these instances Young Women for ED, man believe ED etc. are working with the Party to campaign for the party's sole (2023 elections) candidate Comrade Dr ED Mnangagwa."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2666 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2353 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days