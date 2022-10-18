Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has questioned delays by the police in dealing with politically motivated threats and acts of violence against its supporters by ruling Zanu-PF members.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, Monday demanded that police investigate and act on rising cases, which it has continuously promised to do without results, including comments by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga that they be crushed like lice.

Her statements came after violent scenes in Matobo's Ward 6 where party members were waylaid and attacked by Zanu-PF youths, property destroyed, and food stolen.

"We call for a police investigation into the violence that took place and for the perpetrators to brought to book. We have made a police report and we expect it to be taken seriously," said Mahere.

"Numerous incidents of violence where known Zanu-PF perpetrators have not been brought to book.

"Abton Mashayanyika was caught on video saying, Chamisa must be killed, everyone knows of the top Zanu-PF official who called for the CCC to be crushed like lice.

"Police have a constitutional duty to investigate crime and secure lives and property of citizens."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) indicated it was investigating Mashayanyika, the same way it announced investigations of the Matobo incidences which have been reported by both CCC and Zanu-PF.

"The ZRP is seized with reports of violent skirmishes which occurred in Matobo on 16 October 2022. reports of assault and violence have been received from both Zanu-PF and CCC members.

"Investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved," said ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

Meanwhile, the CCC party has since written to SADC on the matter according to Mahere.

"We have written to regional actors," she said.

"As we speak, a dossier of all the political violence that has been perpetrated by Zanu-PF is before SADC. We have formally written to them."

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Ccc, #Zanu-pf, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

14 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

14 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa says he's got nothing to hide

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Students arrested over fees demonstration

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF behaving like murderers says CCC

18 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1277 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari's son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

18 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 2226 Views

Man sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

18 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2666 Views

Uproar over directive forcing Grade 7s to continue reporting to school after exams

18 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1360 Views

Ramaphosa forced to withdraw new perks for ministers after DA outcry

18 Oct 2022 at 06:12hrs | 1458 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker married at age 9 and 13 earns court reprieve to remain in Ireland

18 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe gold: new entrant, new strategy, new potential

18 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 880 Views

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or

18 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 510 Views

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2353 Views

Kasukuwere dared to challenge Mnangagwa

18 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 5658 Views

'Mnangagwa fuelling hate speech'

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa says citizens allowed Gukurahundi genocide issue to divide them

18 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days