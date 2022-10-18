Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling party's Zanu-PF youth league wing has condemned the violence that erupted at Ward 2 in Matobo on Sunday, where a by-election will be held on Saturday.Zanu-PF youths at a ball tournament in Matobo Ward 2 on SundayAs a tool to empower youths through sports, the wing had organised a soccer and netball tournament that sought to identify and promote talent at grassroots level.According to police, on Tuesday, both Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members made reports of the political violence in Matobo.Preparations for the local authority by-elections to be held in the two wards in Matabeleland South province are at an advanced stage with candidates from all parties saying they are ready to battle it out.Fedrick Siwela from Zanu-PF, Ms Sindiso Ngwenya from CCC and Mr Liberty Nyirongo from Zapu will contest in Ward 2 in Matobo district. The seat became vacant following the death of Zanu-PF councillor Tom Moyo.In Ward 4 in Insiza District Daniel Dube from Zanu-PF and Mr Augustine Gumede from CCC are vying for the council seat. The seat became vacant following the death of another Zanu-PF councillor Lawrence MaphosaIn an interview, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial youth league chairman Moses Langa said it is worrying that people continue to use "failed" tactics of putting down the good work of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa."As the provincial leadership, as the provincial chairperson of Zanu PF Youth League Matabeleland South, I would like to lead the way in doing away with violence."We are tired of the opposition mind-set of provoking people in their centres where they start violence and later purport that Zanu PF is a violent party whilst our President has always preached peace, peace, peace and unity amongst us as a people of Zimbabwe and as a nation," said Langa.Langa said the ruling party was geared up to win the by elections."These days His Excellency is a doing a lot for this country, he is doing a lot for the youths. As for the upcoming by-elections it's already a done deal. The opposition should not engage in antics that will discredit our victory."This is a run up towards our 2023 victory election as people have unshakeable confidence in Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa."As the youth league we will defend the revolution of our country and defend the party thus we condemn people who continue to engage in violence in the country," said Langa.