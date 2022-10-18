Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The mastermind behind the ZB Bank US$2,7 million and $43 000 heist which occurred in January last year at Gwebi River Bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Road has been arrested in Harare after being on the run for nearly two years.

Shadreck Njowa was arrested at a house in Highfield where he has been hiding.

His arrest comes after a team of detectives from CID Homicide in Harare received information that Njowa was hiding at a house he used to reside. A raid was carried out leading to his arrest.

Sources close to the investigations said Njowa is still in custody and is assisting with investigations.

Recently, the local financial institution offered a US$5 000 reward for leads that might result in the arrest of Njowa and his two other accomplices who were believed to have been part of the gang that robbed the bank.

The other two are Patson Matengambiri and Nyasha Chitera.

The trio were in the company of 11 other gang members who have since been arrested and the matter is still pending before the court.

The robbery of the US$2,7 million and $43 000 from a cash-in-transit ZB Bank vehicle was believed to have been an inside job where three security personnel in the vehicle allegedly connived with robbers.

The three security staff – Nomatter Jonga (43), Mathew Simango (66) and Fanuel Musakwa (34) – were arrested and have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

The State alleges that on January 6, 2021 at around 11.30am, the three were tasked to carry seven boxes containing US$2 775 000.

This cash was to be ferried to ZB branches – Chinhoyi US$75 000, Kadoma US$25 000, Kwekwe and Gweru US$150 000 each, Bulawayo US$200 000, Gwanda US$50 000 and Zvishavane US$100 000.

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single cab with a canopy, secured with a tracker and emergency panic button. The initial allegations given in court were that the three hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with six others.

It is alleged that Jonga, Simango and Musakwa picked three unknown suspects at the Westgate roundabout in Harare and drove to Inkomo tollgate where they collected a box containing $43 090, which was supposed to be deposited at the bank, and then picked up three more men at Inkomo Barracks turn-off as they drove towards Chinhoyi.

Upon reaching the 60km peg, Jonga stopped the vehicle and a fake robbery was staged.

The State alleges that an Isuzu twin-cab immediately arrived at the scene with people who were armed with pistols.

Jonga, Simango and Musakwa surrendered their pistol and rifle before driving their Toyota Hilux for about 900 metres where the gang offloaded the cash boxes into the Isuzu which then drove off.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Arrested, #Bank, #Robber

Comments


Must Read

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

14 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

20 hrs ago | 2434 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

20 hrs ago | 823 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

20 hrs ago | 802 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

20 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

20 hrs ago | 746 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

20 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

20 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

20 hrs ago | 375 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

20 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

20 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

20 hrs ago | 245 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

20 hrs ago | 680 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

20 hrs ago | 524 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

20 hrs ago | 100 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

20 hrs ago | 197 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

20 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

20 hrs ago | 717 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

20 hrs ago | 201 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

20 hrs ago | 547 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

20 hrs ago | 164 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

20 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

20 hrs ago | 432 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

18 Oct 2022 at 19:18hrs | 1759 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

18 Oct 2022 at 19:12hrs | 1510 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

18 Oct 2022 at 19:12hrs | 687 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

18 Oct 2022 at 19:09hrs | 1057 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

18 Oct 2022 at 19:06hrs | 809 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days