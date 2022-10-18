Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean man who escaped from a prison in the Eastern Cape in South Africa has been re-arrested after he was hit by a truck in Free State, police said.Bennet Kwarrie is one of seven prisoners who escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday at around 4AM.Kwarrie had been arrested for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder while the five other Zimbabwean escapees were awaiting trial for rhino poaching. A South African national Luvuyo September, who was detained for murder, joined the escapees.They allegedly escaped through a window.Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson for South Africa's prisons said: "We can confirm that he is in a stable condition in a health facility in the Free State where he is under strict police guard."The information I have shows that a truck hit him in the Free State while he was still on the run. He will be transferred to another hospital in the Eastern Cape before he is sent back to prison."The five other Zimbabwean prisoners who escaped have been named as Simba Masinga, Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo."Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached, instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli.Nxumalo said investigations had been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape would be confirmed in due course.