Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean man who escaped from a prison in the Eastern Cape in South Africa has been re-arrested after he was hit by a truck in Free State, police said.

Bennet Kwarrie is one of seven prisoners who escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday at around 4AM.

Kwarrie had been arrested for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder while the five other Zimbabwean escapees were awaiting trial for rhino poaching. A South African national Luvuyo September, who was detained for murder, joined the escapees.

They allegedly escaped through a window.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson for South Africa's prisons said: "We can confirm that he is in a stable condition in a health facility in the Free State where he is under strict police guard.

"The information I have shows that a truck hit him in the Free State while he was still on the run. He will be transferred to another hospital in the Eastern Cape before he is sent back to prison."

The five other Zimbabwean prisoners who escaped have been named as Simba Masinga, Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo.

"Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached, instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli.

Nxumalo said investigations had been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape would be confirmed in due course.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Prison, #Break, #Captured

Comments


Must Read

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

14 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

20 hrs ago | 2434 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

20 hrs ago | 823 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

20 hrs ago | 802 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

20 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

20 hrs ago | 746 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

20 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

20 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

20 hrs ago | 375 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

20 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe 2023 elections: What is at stake?

20 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mr President, patriotism cannot be legislated

20 hrs ago | 245 Views

RBZ tells Time Bank to reopen 'but don't take deposits'

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe literacy rate drops to 93,7%

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt proposes US$150 minimum wage

20 hrs ago | 680 Views

Govt bigwigs cash in on staff transfers

20 hrs ago | 525 Views

No internet connectivity at RG's offices countrywide

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mugabe minister loses appeal against sentence

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Don't 'tag' journalists based on their media house

20 hrs ago | 100 Views

Fake maize seed hits market

20 hrs ago | 197 Views

High Court summons Katsimberis for civil imprisonment

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man jailed 10 years for murder

20 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested

20 hrs ago | 717 Views

Police probe Matobo political violence

20 hrs ago | 201 Views

Robbers terrorise Bulawayo residents

20 hrs ago | 547 Views

Teachers sue Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta)

20 hrs ago | 164 Views

2 family members dead, 26 unconscious after drinking traditional healer concoction

20 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dembare in conflict of interest, to be crowned Champions?

20 hrs ago | 432 Views

'Billions of electronic transactions untaxed'

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nurse aide certificate rescues thousands from Zimbabwe poverty

18 Oct 2022 at 19:18hrs | 1759 Views

Passport queues to be outlawed

18 Oct 2022 at 19:12hrs | 1510 Views

Fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

18 Oct 2022 at 19:12hrs | 687 Views

Zimsec O Level Maths exam paper leaked

18 Oct 2022 at 19:09hrs | 1058 Views

Zanu-PF supporters storm CCC campaign meeting

18 Oct 2022 at 19:06hrs | 809 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days