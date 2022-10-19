Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has  warned 159 teachers who departed for Rwanda after passing the selection process to stay away from that county's politics and stick to their teaching mandate.Rwanda conducted interviews for Zimbabwean teachers in August.  It is targeting at least 477 teachers to boost their education sector.

Over 200 teachers out of the 491 who applied successfully passed the test with others later failing security checks, while some dropped out due to family reasons, which resulted in the number dwindling to 159.

Addressing the teachers that were gathered at Morgan High School before their departure for Kigali yesterday, Foreign Affairs director for Africa, Asia and the Pacific Kossam Mupezeni said the teachers should not meddle in Rwandan politics.

"My advice to you is stay away from politics and stick to your mandate. When you join in activities of politics; things you don't fully grasp - you might find yourselves in challenges. So avoid such challenges," Mupezeni said.

Deputy Labour and Social Welfare minister Lovemore Matuke who accompanied the teachers to Rwanda, shared the same sentiments with Mupezeni.

"It's better to do your politics locally.  You are going there because you are representing the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), and you also are going there because you are representing us Zimbabweans, and so you should go and display our culture

."Loveness Dube, one of the teachers going to Rwanda told NewsDay that she was very excited over the opportunity.

"l will be representing Zimbabwe in Rwanda. I will share my experiences and expertise in Rwanda."

Another teacher Pamela Mapurisa said:  "I'm very delighted by the whole programme of going to Rwanda. I'm 26 years old and the other teachers l am travelling with are over 40 years. This just makes me even happier to be part of the team."The teachers will serve for two years in Rwanda pending extension of their contracts.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

