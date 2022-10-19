Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A ROW erupted in Parliament Wednesday after Justice minister and leader of government business Ziyambi Ziyambi accused opposition members of causing "unnecessary tensions in the house" by bringing up "petty political issues".

According to the minister, reports of political violence around the country were exaggerated by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Ziyambi's comments came after CCC legislator for Glen Norah, Wellington Chikombo, complained about the upsurge in political violence during elections countrywide.

Recent clashes in Matobo left several women injured.

CCC MPs told Speaker Jacob Mudenda that Member of Parliament Jasmine Tofa was tortured during the clashes and is currently admitted in hospital.

Ziyambi however, dismissed the opposition MPs' allegations.

"There is a tendency among some Honourable Members of the opposition movement to speak more than the bereaved," he said.

"They try as much as possible to unnecessarily smuggle in the Gukurahundi issue here in Parliament. As government, we have zero tolerance to violence. It is unfair to politicise certain events to cause alarm and despondency.

"These MPs do not know how much the Second Republic President Emmerson Mnangagwa is working to make sure the Gukurahundi and other violent incidents of the past are resolved. It is sad that these members are excitable."

This angered the opposition legislators who urged the Speaker Mudenda to bring Ziyambi to order over his "derogatory comments".

Norton member of parliament Temba Mliswa

"Ziyambi must be brought to order. I have seen the pictures of Hon. Tofa and other women who were tortured," said Norton independent MP Mliswa.

"The minister should appreciate us bringing such issues here because they save the nation from becoming a war zone. The word excitable has been wrongly used.

"This issue is very sensitive . He is dismissive of what transpired. So many cases have been reported and nothing has happened."

Mliswa demanded for a ministerial statement from home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe over violent clashes that have happened countrywide especially in Gokwe, Nyatsime, Chitungwiza and the Matobo incident.

"Decorum is critical for this Parliament to be respected; fire for fire does not help," he said.

"The word excitable was not proper. We as MPs cannot be afraid of carrying out our responsibilities in constituencies for fear of being beaten by the public.

"Kazembe must come here and give us a way forward on elections. The whole country is in violence. We want peace in this country."

Zimbabwe will next year go to the polls and fears are high the country might be turned into a war zone as opposition CCC and ruling Zanu-PF parties have been into a political turmoil that threatens peace.

Police have since released a statement on the current violent clashes in Matebeleland.

"ZRP is seized with reports of violent skirmishes which occurred in Matobo. Reports of assault and violence have been received from both Zanu-PF and CCC members.

"Investigations are now in progress with a view of accounting for all suspects involved in violence," read part of the police statement.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Parliament, #Row, #Erupts

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

11 hrs ago | 665 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2481 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1176 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days