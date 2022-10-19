Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF started Tuesday accreditation of delegates who will attend the party's second congress following the toppling in 2017 of long-time ruler, the late former president Robert Mugabe.

The first congress was a hastily organised ‘extraordinary' one convened to sanitise then fired former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa‘s disputed ascendancy to power through a military coup.

On Tuesday, accreditation was done simultaneously in Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces as well as at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare.

Other provinces are set to accredit delegates between Wednesday and Friday.

The Congress, where Mnangagwa is expected to be ordained sole presidential candidate in upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, will be held in Harare from October 26 to 29.

In Mashonaland West's administrative capital of Chinhoyi, it was a hive of activity at Cooksey Hall, where the process was conducted without incident, as prospective Congress attendees trooped from the province's seven districts.

When NewZimbabwe.com arrived at the venue, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who doubles as Zanu-PF Chairman, had just completed her accreditation.

Also present was Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Youth League Chairman, Tapiwa Masenda, who successfully registered.

Former public service minister, Prisca Mupfumira, was reportedly one of the early birds to regularise her attendance at the potentially explosive indaba to be held at Robert Mugabe Square, Harare.

Another notable politician spotted at the accreditation exercise was former Kadoma MP, Fani Phiri.

Mnangagwa is set to further assert his authority within the party through endorsement as presidential candidate.

An estimated 6,000 delegates are expected at the fiesta, which will be punctuated by the usual pomp and fanfare.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days