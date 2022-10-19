Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala was denied bail a sixth time on Wednesday after a Harare magistrate ruled there were no changed circumstances from the last time he was denied his freedom.

Sikhala, who is accused of obstructing justice for recording a video threatening the murderers of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, told Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere that the public mood was that he should be released, citing an online petition signed by over 40,000 people.

Sikhala is represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Beatrice Mtetwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Manuwere said public feelings had no bearing on bail. The magistrate said the defence had offered nothing to prove that Sikhala would not re-offend or abscond, which are the reasons bail was denied.

"The courts are independent. The constitution declares that in making a decision, a member of the judiciary may not be swayed by fear of criticism and must not be swayed by fear and partisan perceptions," Manuwere ruled.

"I refuse to be swayed by public perception, opinion and the application is dismissed."

Appearing for the prosecution, Lancelot Mutsokoti had said there was no reason for Sikhala to complain that his prosecution was taking long because investigations were almost complete.

Mutsokoti told court that much ground had been covered, which had seen Sikhala being given a trial date of November 21.

"It's not the mere passage of time that warrants granting bail to an accused person," the prosecutor argued. "Investigations are complete and applicant has been furnished with trial date and state papers. Clearly, there has been progress and nothing was placed on record that risk of absconding has been averted so the accused must remain in custody."

Sikhala is accused of disturbing police investigations in the murder of Ali after he allegedly posted a video demanding justice for her murder.

He is also charged with inciting public violence under the same facts.

In the incitement case, he is jointly charged with Godfrey Sithole, the MP for Chitungwiza North, who is also being held without bail at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Sikhala and Sithole's trial on the incitement charge is set to commence on November 15.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Sikhala, #Bail, #Trial

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accredits delegates for second post-Mugabe Congress

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

MPs say forced to stay in grubby Harare lodges

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Row erupts in Zimbabwe parliament

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe tells SA-based citizens to comply with local laws

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zifa abandoned veteran administrator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector risks crippling strike over US$ salary portions

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa warns anti-Zanu-PF teachers

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga confronted over Zimbabwe's nurses' mass exodus

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants reject perfomance bonus

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Deputy Chief Justice in soup

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga calls for fair representation of women in politics

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean teachers told not to meddle in Rwanda politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimsec exam leaks compromising quality of education

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pushcarts face city centre ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC proposes stringent by-laws

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian medical specialists

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals to get modern equipment

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

UBH cancels 21 inflated tenders

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo medical lab gets US$1,5m injection

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says he is ready to support teachers

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on rebranding journey

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Police name 11 suspects wanted for How Mine robbery, reward offered

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe schools ordered to hold 'anti-sanctions' events on October 25

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe says to allow online betting

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean prison escapee re-arrested in SA after being hit by truck

12 hrs ago | 665 Views

High Court lifts ban on Tinashe Mugabe's paternity test TV show

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga takes minister Mhona to task

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Sikhala's wife claims she was arrested for refusing to pay a bribe to traffic cops

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of HIV/AIDS prevention medicine

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

West Indies survive Zimbabwe fright

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe soccer players caught in power struggle

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist mastermind arrested

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Matobo by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

CCC's Abednico Bhebhe caught in Municipality Club scam

20 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Community rejects non-Ndebele speaking teachers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF responds angrily to Matobo violence allegations

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 2482 Views

CCC questions police silence on law breaking Zanu-PF supporters

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 833 Views

ZCTU urges government not to evoke painful Gukurahundi memories

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 826 Views

5,000 teachers to attend Mnangagwa event in Harare

19 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 1176 Views

Tyler Perry's epic romantic drama comes at right time for Zimbabwe-born star

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 757 Views

7 Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 1056 Views

Teachers 'frog-marched' to Mnangagwa indaba

19 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 657 Views

'Zec never helps Zanu-PF win elections'

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 376 Views

Biti given 3 days to file papers

19 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF blocks Chitungwiza mayoral elections

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 344 Views

Chinese firms brandish US$ salaries in crisis-hit Zimbabwe

19 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days