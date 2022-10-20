Latest News Editor's Choice


Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE-born British heavyweight Derek Chisora will challenge for the coveted WBC heavyweight championship when he takes on Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3.

Chisora has two previous defeats against Fury after losing against him in 2011 and then again in 2014 but will be seeking to finally get one over his fellow Englishman in what will be a trilogy showdown in north London.

English boxing promoter Frank Warren is expecting an exciting contest between old rivals Chisora and Fury on home soil.

"I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London," said Warren.

"Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

"Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

"Derek, also a big favourite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for the third time.

"Tyson can't afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we're really looking forward to.

Fury was in talks to fight Anthony Joshua in December, but negotiations broke down between both camps.

The world champion is unbeaten in 32 fights while 38-year-old Chisora is approaching the end of his career and has three losses in his last four bouts.



Chisora ended a three-fight losing streak by beating Kubrat Pulev in July while Fury fights for the first time since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

Still a handful for anyone on his night, Chisora believes he remains capable of capturing an elusive world title having come up short in his only attempt more than 10 years ago.

On that night it was Vitali Klitschko who shut the door on his championship ambitions with a convincing 12-round shutout win over a typically game Chisora in Munich.

More than a decade later, Chisora has been granted one last crack at securing the very same belt, the WBC heavyweight crown, when he takes on the undefeated Fury this December.

Fury announced his retirement after that win, but has since done a U-turn and now wants to fight unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for all the main heavyweight titles next year.




Source - NewZimbabwe

