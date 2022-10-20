Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti assault trial postponed

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
The assault trial of Tendai Biti failed to continue today and was deferred to October 27.

Biti is facing charges of manhandling a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza told the court that he will not entertain anything that has to do with Augur Investments or events that took place during the 2018 harmonised elections.

Mr Reza said this while opposing Tendai Biti's application for postponement of his assault matter to October 26.

Biti through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, applied for the matter to be postponed to October 26 saying they needed time to organise their documentary exhibits in chronological order.

Mr Reza opposed the application saying it was just a tactic to annoy the court.

"Your worship the record before you has now grown old. We are now in the third month with the accused person making the same application.

"I am not going to respond to documents that talk about Augur investment or events before 2020, I am not interested," said Mr Reza.

During the previous sitting Mr Reza complained to the court that Biti was trying to smuggle in irrelevant evidence which has nothing to do with an assault matter.

Biti brought in issues concerning the Airport road construction and the contract between Augur Investments and the City of Harare which Mr Reza objected to as irrelevant in an assault matter.

"Your Worship, Augur Investments is not involved in this assault case therefore its agreements with the City of Harare have nothing to do with this matter," said Mr Reza.

He added that Biti's application was meant to annoy the State or the court so that an application for recusal is made.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Assault

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

17 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

14 hrs ago | 1496 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

14 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

14 hrs ago | 1118 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

14 hrs ago | 1349 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

14 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

14 hrs ago | 581 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

14 hrs ago | 62 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

14 hrs ago | 162 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Female chief endorsed

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe electricity demand to peak at 7 000MW

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe general elections set for July-Aug 2023

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Family of US$2,7m heist mastermind arrested

14 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimsec under fire over leaks

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Matsika loses Croco case again

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe police call for political stability

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa remembers Samora Machel

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso strikers recover from injury

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Four killed in road accident

23 hrs ago | 584 Views

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

23 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

23 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

23 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

23 hrs ago | 824 Views

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

20 Oct 2022 at 18:27hrs | 281 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

20 Oct 2022 at 18:04hrs | 254 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

20 Oct 2022 at 17:24hrs | 280 Views

Stop political violence

20 Oct 2022 at 17:20hrs | 148 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

20 Oct 2022 at 12:58hrs | 1637 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

20 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1051 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

20 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3422 Views

Chiwenga, Teachers-4-ED endorse Mnangagwa for 2023

20 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days