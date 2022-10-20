Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Three Harare men's bizarre attempt to quench their thirst through surrendering an unlicensed firearm to a tuck-shop operator as collateral security for four borrowed bottles of soft drinks saw them land into the hands of the law for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

Police revealed the incident via their official communication channel on social media Friday.

"On 20/10/22, Police in Marlborough acted on a tip-off and arrested Norman Chingonzo (30), Tichaona Banda (31), and Kudzai Gumbo (24) for possessing a firearm without a license in Mt Hampden.

"One of the suspects had left the black pellet gun at a tuck-shop as collateral after borrowing four bottles of soft drinks.

"Police have since recovered the firearm," police said.

In August this year, government declared an amnesty on all declared an amnesty on all illegal firearm holders to voluntarily surrender the weapons to their nearest police stations with no questions asked.

The amnesty came into force on August 8 and ended 30 September 2022

This followed a spike in armed robberies and other offences involving the use of firearms throughout the country.

Police announced at end of the amnesty that 538 firearms and 260 rounds of ammunition had been voluntarily surrendered as at September 29, 2022.

Those who did not surrender the lethal weapons during the window period prescribed by government face prosecution.

period prescribed by government face prosecution.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Arrested, #Gun, #Deposit

Comments


Must Read

Biti assault trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

18 hrs ago | 1615 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

18 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

18 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

18 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

18 hrs ago | 615 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

18 hrs ago | 1165 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

18 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

18 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

18 hrs ago | 753 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

18 hrs ago | 609 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

18 hrs ago | 68 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

18 hrs ago | 428 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

18 hrs ago | 119 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

18 hrs ago | 166 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

18 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

18 hrs ago | 129 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Female chief endorsed

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe electricity demand to peak at 7 000MW

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe general elections set for July-Aug 2023

18 hrs ago | 307 Views

Family of US$2,7m heist mastermind arrested

18 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimsec under fire over leaks

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Matsika loses Croco case again

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe police call for political stability

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa remembers Samora Machel

18 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bosso strikers recover from injury

20 Oct 2022 at 21:28hrs | 129 Views

Four killed in road accident

20 Oct 2022 at 21:24hrs | 590 Views

Liz Truss resigns, 6 weeks after becoming UK Prime Minister

20 Oct 2022 at 21:08hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe prisons okay Chamisa jail visit, set tough conditions

20 Oct 2022 at 21:08hrs | 860 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows 'worse than 2008' violence against opposition

20 Oct 2022 at 21:08hrs | 581 Views

Chief who pushed for Mugabe's exhumation and reburial dies

20 Oct 2022 at 21:07hrs | 860 Views

Rights lawyers successfully challenge two-year ZUPCO monopoly

20 Oct 2022 at 21:07hrs | 288 Views

'Teachers For ED' indictment on unions' weaknesses and failure in addressing teachers' plight

20 Oct 2022 at 18:27hrs | 286 Views

If Mnangagwa 'developing Zimbabwe with or without sanctions' doesn't it expose ZANU PF at fault not the West?

20 Oct 2022 at 18:04hrs | 256 Views

'Fellow citizens, be strong' edges Chamisa - but why forfeit free for uphill battle of violent elections

20 Oct 2022 at 17:24hrs | 303 Views

Stop political violence

20 Oct 2022 at 17:20hrs | 148 Views

ABWA employee swindles firm US$1 Million

20 Oct 2022 at 12:58hrs | 1692 Views

Sikhala denied bail a sixth time, trial to commence November 21

20 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1051 Views

Chamisa gives prisons boss 24-hour ultimatum

20 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 3432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days