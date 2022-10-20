Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

News / Local

Three Harare men's bizarre attempt to quench their thirst through surrendering an unlicensed firearm to a tuck-shop operator as collateral security for four borrowed bottles of soft drinks saw them land into the hands of the law for possessing an unlicensed firearm.Police revealed the incident via their official communication channel on social media Friday."On 20/10/22, Police in Marlborough acted on a tip-off and arrested Norman Chingonzo (30), Tichaona Banda (31), and Kudzai Gumbo (24) for possessing a firearm without a license in Mt Hampden."One of the suspects had left the black pellet gun at a tuck-shop as collateral after borrowing four bottles of soft drinks."Police have since recovered the firearm," police said.In August this year, government declared an amnesty on all illegal firearm holders to voluntarily surrender the weapons to their nearest police stations with no questions asked.The amnesty came into force on August 8 and ended 30 September 2022This followed a spike in armed robberies and other offences involving the use of firearms throughout the country.Police announced at end of the amnesty that 538 firearms and 260 rounds of ammunition had been voluntarily surrendered as at September 29, 2022.Those who did not surrender the lethal weapons during the window period prescribed by government face prosecution.