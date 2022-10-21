Zesa warns over veld fires

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of recurring veld fires in the country which it says have been damaging electricity infrastructure.In a statement yesterday, ZETDC said some areas in Zimbabwe, mostly in the Western region, have been affected by veld fires which are destroying electrical equipment, leaving hundreds of homes in darkness."ZETDC would like to apologize to its valued customers in the Western Region for power outages due to burnt poles caused by veld fires," the ZETDC statement read.A fortnight ago, 10 people lost their lives in Esigodini, Matabeleland South while trying to put out a veld fire.Zesa says veld fires have been posing threats to electricity infrastructure. This has resulted in businesses and industries being affected by power outages.A recent Environmental Management Agency report states that 3 948 fire incidents burnt 1 033 723 hectares of land during the 2021 fire season.