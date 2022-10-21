'Zimbabwe online security lagging behind'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

INFORMATION Communication Technology (ICT) secretary Beaulla Chirume says the country is lagging behind in online security, exposing citizens to cyberbullying and internet scams.Addressing delegates at a high-level dialogue on ICT held under the theme Think before You Click, Chirume said there was need for online protection to address the situation."We need to protect online safety and security as we realised that every one of us is going online at a time when the issue around online security is lagging behind developments in the ICT sector, especially with these new technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and blockchain," Chirume said."We are developing rapidly but the issue is around the regulation of the sector. The cyber security and protection of data is actually lagging behind."ICT minister Jenfan Muswere said cyber security was a key area in a digital environment."It is important for institutions to undertake cybersecurity related issue like due diligence and assessment, identifying proper detective controls and enforcing third party and insider risk programmes to protect and safeguard their working environments from cyber related activities that are not conducive for growth," Muswere said.