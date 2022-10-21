Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ projects 50% annual inflation rate by year end

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A total of 10 400 gold coins have been sold to date, with companies dominating the buyers list in a development which has gone a long way in mopping up excess liquidity, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reported.

The gold coins were introduced as a measure to provide the market with an alternative investment option as opposed to purchasing the greenback which fuelled exchange rate instability.

Since their inception, companies and individuals with excess Zim$ have purchased the coins leaving the parallel market starved with very little cash to fuel higher exchange rates.

Addressing legislators at the ongoing parly's 2023 Pre-Budget Seminar, RBZ governor, John Mangudya revealed that a significant chunk of gold coins had been sold.

"As at the 14th of October last week, 10 400 gold coins of one ounce had been purchased, mopping ZW$10 billion which was otherwise going to chase foreign currency.

"This has led to stability in foreign exchange. All the gold coins are being sold at the official exchange rate. In terms of numbers 25% of the gold coins were purchased by individuals and 65% by corporations as they moved to store value for their customers," said the governor.

Mangudya said the product has worked well and tabled plans to introduce the 10th quarter, half ounces of gold coins by mid November.

Speaking on the exchange rate, Mangudya anticipated a sustained movement towards convergence underscoring that the current gap between the two rates is in line with internationally accepted 15% threshold.

"Our outlook for inflation is very positive, we reached a peak of 30,7% in the second half of 2022 to our great disappointment. Measures have led to a decline in inflation to 3,5% in December.

"We are expecting inflation to continue to go down to between 3% and 5% and in October we are expecting inflation to be lower than that due to the measures that have been taken.

If this continues to happen we will review the interest rates after December in order to contain the downside risks of high interest rates. By June 2023 annual inflation will be around 50%," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #RBZ, #Inflation, #Annual

Comments


Must Read

Blow for Chiwenga?

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

1 hr ago | 361 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mashonaland Central chief pledges allegiance to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt officials too corrupt

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ziyambi under fire over 2018 army shootings

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabwe online security lagging behind'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga says inflated prices delaying budget disbursement

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe govt lacks spine

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Words matter, political leaders must exercise restraint

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

ZB Bank heist mastermind in court

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zesa warns over veld fires

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Girl (6) mauled to death by dogs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe army concludes major exercise

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe speeds up medical training

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa salutes heroic Zimbabwe Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Hosiah Chipanga wants to be Mnangagwa's advisor

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Diasporans must fly Zimbabwe flag high

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

Biti assault trial postponed

12 hrs ago | 175 Views

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

12 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

21 Oct 2022 at 06:24hrs | 1718 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

21 Oct 2022 at 06:23hrs | 2075 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

21 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 1195 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 473 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 670 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1197 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 1426 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 808 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 275 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 795 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 627 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 392 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 445 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 69 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 165 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 304 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 452 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 121 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 172 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 509 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 181 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 328 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

21 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 137 Views

483 rates defaulters lose property to council

21 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days