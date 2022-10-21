Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba has been handed a lifeline at Aston Villa following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.Gerrard was fired by Villa in the wake of his side's lifeless performance during the 3-0 drubbing against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday night.Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Scottish giants Rangers.But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge despite being heavily supported in the transfer market.Gerrard's exit could provide Nakamba with a chance to resurrect his Aston Villa after failing to get any game time this season under his mentorship in the current campaign.The Liverpool legend appeared to deem the Zimbabwe international surplus to requirements, despite the hardworking midfielder having initially been a focal point to his bright start in Premier League management last season.Prior to Gerrard's firing Nakamba had not featured for Villa this season as he initially failed to even make the bench in the early part of the campaign and when he did make the squad in recent weeks, he would be an unused substitute.The Hwange-bred midfielder is however expected to finally make his first appearance of the season, not only because of Gerrard's dismissal but due to lack of options in his position.Brazilian holding midfielder Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card last night and will serve a three-match suspension while new acquisition Boubacar Kamara is out injured until the New Year.This leaves Nakamba as the only option for that holding midfielder role as the Warriors star is expected to fill the void when Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday.