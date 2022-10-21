Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Douglas Mwonzora claims it has taken over control of offices used by Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) in Chinhoyi following a legal challenge.There was chaos Friday night as MDC officials, with help from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, wrestled and briefly took charge of the property situated along Fairview Avenue in Mzari suburb.As the MDC seemed to have comfortably won the right to the complex, CCC members regrouped and returned to the place and violently chased away the "invaders."Mwonzora's camp is now engaging police to execute the ‘court order.'MDC Chinhoyi district official and former deputy mayor, Willie Nyambe confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com Saturday morning."They are resisting eviction, despite the fact we have a court order. The Messenger of Court has the papers, so we are going to police again as l speak in order to chart a way forward," said Nyambe.Unfortunately, Nyambe promised to share a copy of the said court order, but had not done so by the time of publishing.After winning a High Court battle over MDC party properties and insignia in 2018, Mwonzora has reportedly set his sights on reclaiming all buildings across the country currently under CCC's control.Mwonzora and allies grabbed Harvest House, now christened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House, from the then Chamisa led faction, before the youthful politician went on to form CCC.MRT has been the home of opposition politics since 1999.