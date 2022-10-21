Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
THE Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Douglas Mwonzora claims it has taken over control of offices used by Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) in Chinhoyi following a legal challenge.

There was chaos Friday night as MDC officials, with help from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, wrestled and briefly took charge of the property situated along Fairview Avenue in Mzari suburb.

As the MDC seemed to have comfortably won the right to the complex, CCC members regrouped and returned to the place and violently chased away the "invaders."

Mwonzora's camp is now engaging police to execute the ‘court order.'

MDC Chinhoyi district official and former deputy mayor, Willie Nyambe confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com Saturday morning.

"They are resisting eviction, despite the fact we have a court order. The Messenger of Court has the papers, so we are going to police again as l speak in order to chart a way forward," said Nyambe.

Unfortunately, Nyambe promised to share a copy of the said court order, but had not done so by the time of publishing.

After winning a High Court battle over MDC party properties and insignia in 2018, Mwonzora has reportedly set his sights on reclaiming all buildings across the country currently under CCC's control.

Mwonzora and allies grabbed Harvest House, now christened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House, from the then Chamisa led faction, before the youthful politician went on to form CCC.

MRT has been the home of opposition politics since 1999.


Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Blow for Chiwenga?

13 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

13 hrs ago | 774 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

13 hrs ago | 2262 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

RBZ projects 50% annual inflation rate by year end

13 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mashonaland Central chief pledges allegiance to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt officials too corrupt

13 hrs ago | 807 Views

Ziyambi under fire over 2018 army shootings

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Zimbabwe online security lagging behind'

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga says inflated prices delaying budget disbursement

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt lacks spine

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Words matter, political leaders must exercise restraint

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank heist mastermind in court

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zesa warns over veld fires

13 hrs ago | 52 Views

Girl (6) mauled to death by dogs

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army concludes major exercise

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe speeds up medical training

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa salutes heroic Zimbabwe Chevrons

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

Hosiah Chipanga wants to be Mnangagwa's advisor

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Diasporans must fly Zimbabwe flag high

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

22 hrs ago | 833 Views

Biti assault trial postponed

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

24 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

21 Oct 2022 at 06:24hrs | 1785 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

21 Oct 2022 at 06:23hrs | 2189 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

21 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 1256 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 488 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 783 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1243 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 1470 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 833 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 285 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 826 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 673 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 402 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 476 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 74 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 170 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 316 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 473 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 126 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 183 Views

'O' Level Maths, English exams leak in Masvingo and Mashonaland

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 539 Views

Man threatens to axe Chirumanzu chieftainship aspirant

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 197 Views

Chiefs, CSOs demand return of Zipra properties

21 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 353 Views

Bosso's Silla raring to go

21 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days