Soccer coach in adultery storm

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars FC coach Bongani Mafu is at the centre of a storm following revelations that he rushed to Bulawayo Central Police Station to file criminal insult charges against a city man who had accused him of having a sexual relationship with his wife.

Mafu (57) who resides in Hillside suburb was reportedly confronted by Ndumiso Newman who was accusing him of having a fling with his wife Dudu.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that Mafu filed criminal insult charges against Ndumiso.

"We confirm that we are investigating a case of criminal insult that involves Bongani Mafu and Ndumiso Newman," she said.

The confrontation reportedly came after Ndumiso stumbled on WhatsApp messages that his wife is alleged to have been exchanging with Mafu.

B-Metro is in possession of the whatsApp messages.

Noting that Mafu was recently sacked from Ngezi Platinum Stars FC where he was the assistant coach, an aggrieved Ndumiso sent him a scathing message which reads: "Isiwule sakho sakuxotshisa umsebenzi…" (Your adulterous behaviour caused you to lose your job).

Ndumiso fired another furious tirade which read: "…tshiya umfazi wami. Mafu uyisithutha, what I have will destroy you." (Leave my wife. Mafu you are a fool, what I have will destroy you).

Ndumiso went on to send Mafu a threatening message alleging that he was in possession of a nude picture of him and Dudu on their matrimonial bed.

"Mafu what I have will destroy you. I have nudes of you and my wife sleeping on my bed. I want to send them to your wife," threatened Ndumiso.

A seemingly unfazed Mafu responded saying: "You are trying hard to gain popularity dinga umfazi omuhle if you want to trap a guy like me." (If you want to trap me, look for a beautiful wife).

Ndumiso further threatened him saying: "You pretend as if you do not know her …she works at …. Bulawayo offices"

Realising that the threats were mounting on him, Mafu filed a case of criminal insult against Ndumiso at the Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Mafu, who was not answering phone calls from B-Metro for the entire week and even ignored WhatsApp messages that were sent to him, finally answered his phone on Thursday afternoon and refused to entertain questions from this publication.

"Never phone me again. I repeat, Do you understand me, never," he tersely said before he hung up.
Ndumiso was not reachable on his mobile number.

Meanwhile, Mafu has been in charge of several clubs in and outside the country. He called the shots at Zimbabwe Saints, Highlanders, and was assistant coach of the Zimbabwe national team.

In Botswana, he coached premiership sides such as Gaborone United and Orapa United.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Coach, #Soccer, #Adultery

