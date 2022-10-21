Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Teachers for ED' project raises 2023 rigging fears

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE recent launch of the ‘Teachers for ED' project by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has raised fears of rigging of next year's general elections as the same educators who have endorsed him will be among those recruited by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to work as polling officers around the country.

Traditionally, Zec recruits teachers from a pool of public sector workers to play various roles in the voting process.

These roles include being voter educators, polling officers and presiding officers in the ward-based system of voting adopted in Zimbabwe when the country ushered in its new constitution in 2013.

During the launch of the Teachers for ED project at the Harare International Conference Centre, the members of the programme were quick to announce that they were going to be backing Mnangagwa as Zanu PF's sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The teachers, drawn from the country's 10 provinces, were visibly excited as they enjoyed the pomp and ceremony whike decked out in colourful Zanu PF regalia. Song and dance was the order of the day.

Zec has always been seen as lacking independence in running the elections, but the body is further compromised by working with partisan teachers in its electoral processes.

The current set up therefore gives a precursor to yet another disputed election in 2023 in which the current leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be seeking to wrest a second term by dribbling past charismatic opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

Teachers for ED chairperson Amon Chihocha, Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu and other senior Zanu PF members like Patrick Chinamasa and Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the launch in Harare openly showered Mnangagwa with praises.

Mnangagwa during the launch urged the overjoyed teachers to remain firm in supporting the ruling party and his presidential bid.

"Reject those who may seek to derail your cause, founding revolutionary aspirations and the pan-African values of your budding organisation," said the Zanu PF leader, adding:

"As the teaching fraternity, never allow yourselves to be used as tools by our country's detractors in their divisive and subversive activities. Always remain patriotic and loyal to our country."

"Informed by this relationship, our Zanu PF party must remain closely connected with the education sector and the teaching fraternity immersed in the party.

"We must never again allow any challenges or differences we may face as a people to separate these two institutions."

Political analyst Professor Stephen Chan said while the rigging may not happen during voting day itself, it could happen a day before or after polling during vote counting.

"Not all teachers will be part of this group that supports the President. In any case, there will be enough observers and party agents at the elections to ensure that polling day goes well. It's what happens before polling day, and the nature of the count afterwards, that really matter," he said.

In their capacities as presiding officers at polling stations, teachers will be in charge of receiving ballots before polling day and will have powers to determine the final outcome after counting and passing on the tallied vote papers and electoral residues to command centres.

Political commentator Rashweat Mukundu expressed concern on the Teachers for ED project ahead of the next elections.

"I think it shows the absurdity of all this personalisation of all these institutions that must be independent and professional but are now politicised, meaning a restriction to exercising free political rights by teachers and various groups that ED is seeking to appropriate to his political campaign for 2023 to retain the presidency."

"Of course this is a worrying situation in which teachers who are supposed to be election agents and conducting the voting as recruited for Zec are now for ED. How do we have a free and fair election?" he asked.

Mukundu said the opposition and the international community have every reason to question this approach by Mnangagwa in terms of the country's electoral processes.

"What we are seeing is a dangerous precedent in which everyone in society is ultimately being put in a particular group that supports President ED's political campaign while those dissenting are essentially targeted for repression," said Mukundu.


Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Sex herbs a hit at Hlanganani Expo

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Soccer coach in adultery storm

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mbeki questions Ramaphosa's fate amid Phala Phala probe

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Blow for Chiwenga?

16 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

16 hrs ago | 875 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

16 hrs ago | 2392 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

16 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

RBZ projects 50% annual inflation rate by year end

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mashonaland Central chief pledges allegiance to Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt officials too corrupt

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Ziyambi under fire over 2018 army shootings

16 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Zimbabwe online security lagging behind'

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga says inflated prices delaying budget disbursement

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe govt lacks spine

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Words matter, political leaders must exercise restraint

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZB Bank heist mastermind in court

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zesa warns over veld fires

16 hrs ago | 54 Views

Girl (6) mauled to death by dogs

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe army concludes major exercise

16 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe speeds up medical training

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa salutes heroic Zimbabwe Chevrons

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hosiah Chipanga wants to be Mnangagwa's advisor

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Diasporans must fly Zimbabwe flag high

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

Trio nabbed after surrendering gun as security for soft drinks

21 Oct 2022 at 20:23hrs | 856 Views

Biti assault trial postponed

21 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | 191 Views

Tagwirei takes on ZIPRA Ex-Combatants

21 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | 1456 Views

Zimbabwe Chevrons smashes Scotland to make Twenty20 World Cup Super 12

21 Oct 2022 at 19:21hrs | 265 Views

Mthwakazi tears into Chief's Gukurahundi genocide manual

21 Oct 2022 at 06:24hrs | 1797 Views

CCC candidate goes into hiding

21 Oct 2022 at 06:23hrs | 2216 Views

Zhemu Soda in factional battles

21 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 1258 Views

Chief Justice sets up committee to debate continued use of 'outdated' colonial hairpiece

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 491 Views

Chisora to face Fury for WBC heavyweight crown

21 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 826 Views

SA prosecutors say Zimbabwean illegal mining kingpin 'is a flight risk'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:13hrs | 1250 Views

US threatens to extend Zimbabwe sanctions list

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 1478 Views

'Bloody 2023 Zimbabwe polls beckon'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:10hrs | 838 Views

Mnangagwa must revisit his inauguration pledge

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 287 Views

Chamisa to visit jail?

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 834 Views

High Court outlaws Zupco monopoly

21 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 679 Views

Harare mayor bans management foreign trips

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 405 Views

Chinese billionaire eyes Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company partnership

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 481 Views

Katsimberis seeks ConCourt referral

21 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 74 Views

AMH journalists demand US50,000 illegal detention

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 170 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections suspended from next month

21 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 317 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand answers on Belarus bus deal

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 476 Views

'93% Zimbabweans have no health insurance'

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 128 Views

Human rights abuses resurface in Chiadzwa

21 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days