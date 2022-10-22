Zimbabwe opposition calls for removal of embargo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Opposition political parties have called for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, saying the measures are holding back the country's development.On Tuesday, Zimbabwe will join the region in commemorating the fourth SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.MDC-T spokesperson, Mr Witness Dube, told The Sunday Mail that the country's main opposition will join the nation in commemorating the day and unequivocally calling for the removal of sanctions."As the MDC-T, we are pleading with the international community, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, to remove the so-called targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe because they have damaging consequences on the rest of the population," he said."Sanctions are a national issue and we will stand by Zimbabwe in calling for their removal."As the Anti-Sanctions Day draws closer, we will be issuing statements to that effect."We are unapologetic about the need for the removal of sanctions as an opposition party in Zimbabwe."Labour Economists and African Democrats president, Ms Linda Masarira, said sanctions were damaging the country's growth prospects."We are cognisant of the fact that they have destroyed livelihoods and have had a very negative impact on the state of our economy," she said."Sadly, my erstwhile comrades in the opposition, some banks, greedy lobbyists and some in South Africa, have a vested interest in maintaining sanctions on Zimbabwe."These elements are actively working to maintain the illegal sanctions programme and sabotaging efforts to have sanctions removed, leaving Zimbabwe conveniently deindustrialised."National Constitutional Assembly leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, said his party throws its weight behind SADC's stance."We have always been clear that sanctions must go," said Prof Madhuku."Every sensible person says sanctions have no place in Zimbabwe. CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) are the only people in this country who want them to stay in place."We must never celebrate someone sanctioning a sovereign State."His party, he said, will hold an event to commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day.Zimbabwe People's Party president, Mr Gadzamoyo Dewah, said the coercive measures infringe on human rights."Sanctions are the highest level of corruption and are facilitating corruption in our country," he said."Sanctions limit the country's access to foreign funding from financial institutions and infringe on people's rights."They are only wanted by a certain opposition party, which uses them as political fodder."