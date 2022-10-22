Latest News Editor's Choice


Heist mastermind's family remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE family of Shadreck Njowa, the alleged mastermind of the US$2,7 million ZB Bank robbery, which occurred in January last year, has been remanded in custody ahead of a ruling on their bail application tomorrow.

Patricia Kanhukamwe (47), who is the wife of Shadreck Njowa (a ZB Bank employee); as well as Job Njowa (25), Washington Njowa (32) and Takawira Njowa (22), the couple's children, are charged with aiding and failing to provide information on a suspected criminal to the police. Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure ordered them to report to court tomorrow for their bail application. Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira argued that the accused were a flight risk. In their initial appearance yesterday, the Njowa family denied the allegations.

The State alleges that on October 20 this year, at house number 35E, Willowvale Flats in Highfield, Harare, the accused sheltered Shadreck Njowa, when they knew that he was wanted in connection with an armed robbery case.

A team of detectives from CID Homicide in Harare received information that Njowa was hiding at the apartment. It subsequently led to his arrest and the capture of two other accomplices - Paston Matengambiri and Nyasha Chitera - who are believed to have been part of the gang that robbed the bank.

The trio were in the company of 11 other suspects who have since been arrested. Their cases are currently before the court.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Heist, #Family, #Jail

