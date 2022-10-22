Plot to smear Chinese investments unmasked

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's detractors are sullying Chinese investments in the mining sector in a ploy aimed at pushing the investors out of the country, thereby frustrate the nation's drive towards economic growth, Federation of Non-Governmental Organisations president, Mr Goodson Nguni, has said.In an interview, Mr Nguni applauded Chinese investors financing new business ventures in the country, singling out Dinson Iron and Steel Company, for funding the development of the multi-million-dollar Manhize iron and steel plant.He said the investor-friendly policies being implemented by the Second Republic continue to attract fresh capital into the economy, which is creating employment for thousands of Zimbabweans."It is very clear that people who are calling out Chinese enterprises and attacking them are members of the opposition, who are doing the bidding for America," he said."America is involved in a geo-political fight for dominance in the world and they are coming second best to the Chinese."Meanwhile, the Chinese have decided to stand by the people of Zimbabwe. Because of that, the Americans are fighting Chinese enterprises. We know they are trying to incite workers but are failing. They are lying about abuse of workers because we know that our people are happy."Mr Nguni said sound economic policies are creating a favourable investment climate that will continue to attract capital.He urged Government to expedite promulgation of the Patriotic Act, to decisively deal with those who maliciously paint the country in bad light."We must never forget that the opposition are a fake news organisation," he added."If there is no bad news about Zimbabwe, they have nothing to sell.