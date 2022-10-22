Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF Congress to confirm Mnangagwa's candidature

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to be endorsed as Zanu-PF's Presidential candidate for next year's harmonised elections at the 7th Zanu-PF National Congress that begins on Wednesday in Harare.

The theme of the Congress, which ends on Saturday, is "Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe: Leaving no one and no place behind".

Party officials said preparations are almost complete, with those tasked with organising the event putting the final touches.

Zanu-PF structures  – including the party's provinces, Women's League, Youth League and War Veterans League – have nominated President Mnangagwa as the party's First Secretary and President for endorsement at the Congress.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the Congress will be unique on many fronts.

"It will be an important event. The registration is already going on, the structures are in place and the people are enthusiastic about coming to the Congress.

"We are coming out of Covid-19 and there is still lingering fear of the virus, so, as a balance, we have reduced the number of people coming for the event.

"But we also believe that, with the achievements the President has been making on the socio-economic front, a smaller number of people will be much more focused on debating on issues of our manifesto, in debating about the achievements we have scored, and also in charting the future, even of more successes by the revolutionary party."

Ambassador Mutsvangwa added: "These delegates who will be coming are the optimal size which we would have so that we can carry out cogent debate on issues which matter to the day-to-day lives of the people of Zimbabwe."

Decisions expected to be made at the Congress include the endorsement of Central Committee members who were elected recently.

Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans Affairs, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said the Congress is evidence that the party values democratic processes.

"It is our way of doing things to have a Congress after every five years and assess the progress the party would have made. We have in the past five years given ourselves benchmarks of things that we needed to do on behalf of the people because Zanu-PF is a party of the people.

"Year by year, we have conferences to assess our progress, but after five years, we then sit down to look at what we have achieved and what we have not achieved. We must also identify why we have not achieved. That is the norm; that is what Zanu-PF does."

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde John Paradza, said youths have already endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

"As we are going to Congress on October 26 and as the Youth League, we already endorsed President Mnangagwa as our only candidate for the 2023 elections," he said.

"The youth are happy with the development taking place in the country and their involvement. This is something we never experienced during the old dispensation, so they are very happy and supportive of President Mnangagwa."

According to Zanu-PF's constitution, one of the functions of the Congress is to formulate, pronounce and declare all policies of the party.

The party's constitution prescribes the Congress must be convened every five years.

In the lead-up to the Congress, the party elected Central Committee members.

The party's organs – including the Women's League, Youth League and the newly formed War Veterans League – were fully constituted.

Source - The SundayMail

Comments


Must Read

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

22 mins ago | 31 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

29 mins ago | 42 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 555 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

11 exam leak cases

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

FC Platinum are league champions

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Plot to smear Chinese investments unmasked

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Heist mastermind's family remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe opposition calls for removal of embargo

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe opposition set for Armageddon in 2023

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zesa to bill in local, US dollars

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Date set for Zimbabwe satellite launch

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe confident of producing 6m carats next year

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Rogue drivers menace on Zimbabwe roads

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Teachers for ED' project raises 2023 rigging fears

17 hrs ago | 687 Views

Sex herbs a hit at Hlanganani Expo

17 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Soccer coach in adultery storm

17 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mbeki questions Ramaphosa's fate amid Phala Phala probe

18 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

18 hrs ago | 954 Views

Blow for Chiwenga?

22 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 4247 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 1133 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 2668 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

22 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 728 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 1767 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days