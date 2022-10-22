Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

by Staff reporter
Bulawayo City 1-0 Dynamos
A Melikhaya Ncube goal from the penalty spot with 11 minutes to play was the difference as Bulawayo City earned a massive three points in their battle to survive relegation while Dynamos blew an opportunity to cement a grip on second position in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bulawayo City had a plan and they stuck to it.

The hosts sat back while they allowed the visitors to come at them. Their plan was simple, they looked to catch Dynamos on the break and each time they did get the opportunity they were threatening.

One of those raids resulted in them getting a penalty after 79 minutes when Frank Makati handled the ball in the box. Referee Mhaka Magara was left with no choice but to point to the spot. Ncube took responsibility and made no mistake from 12 yards.

The victory moved City's point tally to 30 and ensured they moved two places above Tenax and Harare City who play today. Dynamos on the other hand retained second position owing to a superior goal difference as they are tied with Chicken Inn on 56 points with three games to go.

If anything, Bulawayo City coach Farai Tawachera has Tonderai Ndiraya's number as he collected four points from the Glamour Boys this season. In his first game in charge of Bulawayo City back in May, Tawachera held Dynamos to a 1-1 draw in Harare.

It was a painful defeat for DeMbare considering they had the greater share of the ball in the 90 minutes. Ndiraya was disappointed with the manner in which they lost.

"It was a tale of two halves. We dominated in the first half, we created some opportunities but the final ball was disappointing. We did not bring dangerous balls into the box to create scoring opportunities. In the second half we came back different. In the first moments of the second half we dominated but the opponent had a plan. They wanted to catch us on the counter and they could have scored two or three goals on the break. We were keeping the ball but running out of ideas.

"Overall I thought we dominated the first half but we were not ourselves. If we wanted to win this game we should have done it in the first half. I am not happy with the way we played today but that is football and it's sad to lose this way but we have to accept it and move on," said Ndiraya.

Tawachera was an elated man.

"Dynamos is not an easy team to play against. We knew what they would bring and we were prepared for them. I give thumbs up to the boys who worked very hard for the victory. We are still hopeful we will survive. This victory gives us motivation going forward,'' remarked the victorious coach.

Teams

Bulawayo
City:
Reward Muza, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Lukas Sibanda, Dominic Jaricha, Leslie Lunga, Melikhaya Ncube, Welcome Ndiweni, Genius Mutungamiri, Elshamar Farasi (Dalubuhle Dlodlo 68 mins), Crispen Machisi (Obadiah Tarumbwa 78 mins), Itayi Makopa ( Nqobile Ndlovu 68 mins)

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Partson Jaure, King Nadolo, Issa Sadiki, Emmanuel Paga (Martin Ofori 71 mins), Junior Makunike, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinashe Makanda, Trevor Mavhunga (Evans Katema 83 mins), Tinotenda Muringani, Frank Makati

Source - The Sunday News
Most Popular In 7 Days